Trust Women: Rapid Growth's Publisher looks back on women who are making a difference in WM

When equity initiatives face unprecedented backlash, striving for genuine equality transcends mere aspiration. In fact, as a man whose evolution in this town owes a huge debt to the hippie women and Lesbians of West Michigan, I believe it embodies a collective human duty to deliver on the promise of equality.
This anthology of stories goes beyond merely reacting to the current news cycle. Instead, in this special March wrap issue—released when we traditionally celebrate women—we highlight women's ongoing contributions shaping our communities, industries, and culture.
From pioneering tech leaders and resilient entrepreneurs to the lasting legacy of Michigan trailblazers, each story reminds us that the best progress flourishes when we inspire, connect, and uplift every corner of society. May these women’s journeys reignite your commitment to advancing equity—not as a fleeting moment, but as a lasting promise and a goal we (hopefully) can all stand behind and support.
Tommy Allen, Publisher
Raquel Guzman attended the premiere of “Let’s Help Her Win” at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids.
1. Women lifting up other women: “New West Michigan show lifts up female entrepreneurs”
This article introduces "Let's Help Her Win," a reality television series dedicated to discovering the next successful woman entrepreneur, inventor, visionary, creator, and innovator in West Michigan. The program offers a platform for women entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of seasoned investors, aiming to support and elevate female entrepreneurship in the area.
“It was such a great honor and so much fun to be an investor on the show. I invested in two wonderful business women. I invested in their vision, their passion, and their fire for growth.”
- Defense attorney and entrepreneur Raquel Guzman who was featured on episode three of #LetsHelpHerWin
The Michigan Council of Women in Technology (MCWT) conducts Camp Infinity to promote girls' interest in technology.
2. STEM + Women: “Local organizations and role models hope to put Michigan on the map for women in tech careers
The article examines the Michigan Council of Women in Technology's (MCWT) efforts to position Michigan as the leading state for women in technology. It highlights MCWT's initiatives, including mentoring, leadership development, and networking, which aim to transform the tech workforce into a more diverse and inclusive environment.
“I think we have a long way to go, but I have seen in my time doing this work, there is more of a willingness to solve the root problems that are causing a lot of the issues that we’re facing. People are ready to do the hard work and make some changes.”
- Keli Christopher, founder and CEO of STEM Greenhouse, on the importance and evolutionary opportunity happening right now as a result of our society's willingness to address the disparities.
Jennifer Wangler of The Right Place speaks at Go Beyond.
3. Women minding the gap: How Women in Tech is elevating West Michigan’s tech scene
This article, sponsored by The Right Place
, highlights the growth of the Women in Tech community in West Michigan, focusing on female tech firm founders and leaders who support and uplift one another. It features leaders such as Karen Paul of Array of Engineers and Tiffany Souffrou of SxanPro, emphasizing their collaborative efforts to promote innovation and inclusivity in the tech industry.
“We have a ways to go to not only recruit more women STEM graduates, but also to make sure that the ones who are here are finding opportunities and that we're keeping them. Our tech strategy called for another 20,000 jobs right over the next 10 years. And we need to make sure that we are not only creating tech jobs, but creating a diverse population.”
- Jennifer Wangler, The Right Place’s vice president of technology, on the opportunity before us in West Michigan.
Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, a 10-year U.S. Navy veteran and founder of 100 Shades of disABILITIES.
4. Female Veterans leading us forward: “Rooted in structure and solid work ethics: Local Women veterans promote change in business”
Four women veterans from West Michigan share their experiences transitioning from military service to entrepreneurship. The article explores their challenges and how their military backgrounds enhance their business success, underscoring the significance of community support and resources for veteran women entrepreneurs.
“People make way too many assumptions about people with disabilities [and] people of color and don’t even consider the fact that I, or anyone else, have served my country. While the initial assessment is negative, in the end, it can be a more positive experience to be African American, to be a veteran, to be a woman, and to be a person with a disability because those four negatives all end up mathematically becoming a positive. It has made me a unicorn and makes people want to work together to bring awareness to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”
- Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, PhD, a 10-year U.S. Navy veteran and the founder of 100 Shades of disABILITIES, aims to dismantle ableism legislatively and economically through community education and collaboration.
Local librarian Constance Rourke, author of eight books, including her seminal work, American Humor: A Study of the National Character.
5. Michigan women connecting the dots, lives cut short: G-Sync: Rourke & Radner
Building on Rapid Growth’s long history of arts coverage—first through our G-Sync series (2008–2020) and more recently with the Kent District Library-sponsored Literacy Matters
series—this archival feature by former Lifestyle Editor (and now Publisher) Tommy Allen revisits the legacies of two remarkable Michigan-born women: Constance Rourke, a trailblazing author and cultural historian, and Gilda Radner, the cherished comedian and original cast member of Saturday Night Live. Rourke’s groundbreaking 1931 work, American Humor: A Study of the National Character, played a significant role in shaping the study of American culture and comedy.
Decades later, Radner brought that distinctly American wit to millions, influencing generations of performers. Together, their enduring contributions highlight Michigan’s significant impact on our nation’s cultural landscape.
"If [Constance] Rourke could have continued her work at the end of the 20th century, she would have had a lot to say about the borrowings from Yiddish for American English and the amazing influence of Jewish entertainers of various types on American culture - Jewish entertainers including Gilda Radner.”
