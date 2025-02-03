‘Unfiltered’ aims to create connection with real stories

If you’re a fan of NPR’s “The Moth Radio Hour
,” you’ll want to check out the inaugural “Unfiltered: Real Stories. No Judgment
.” This event, inspired by the popular radio program, offers authentic, unfiltered stories of transformation shared in an intimate setting.
What started as two people gathering at a picnic table has grown into a weekly meet-up at City Built Brewery in Grand Rapids. Now, the group is bringing its love of storytelling to a broader audience. The first Unfiltered event will be Friday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at City Built Brewery
, 820 Monroe Ave NW, Suite 155.
Admission is free, but donations collected at the door will benefit The Delta Project
, a Grand Rapids nonprofit that supports juveniles in the justice system and has a mission of “transforming lives.”
The idea for Unfiltered comes from organizer Raul Alvarez Jr., who believes in the power of storytelling to build community and foster understanding.
“Even if you’re not telling a story, come and support the storytellers,” Alvarez says. “Be curious, interact with people. We don’t do enough of that.”
Deep connections
At its core, Unfiltered is about embracing vulnerability and connecting through personal experiences. Alvarez recalls a friend’s initial hesitation to submit a story.
“He said, ‘If I tell this story, people might hate me.’ I told him, ‘That’s the kind of vulnerability people need to hear.’ When you share a personal, authentic story, it makes you vulnerable. But that’s the point – to connect on a deeper level.”
The inaugural theme, “Transformation,” was chosen for its universal appeal.
“Transformation comes in many forms,” Alvarez explains. “It could be a health scare, a big move, a life-changing event, or even a shift in attitude. We want people to dig deep and share those stories.”
The idea for Unfiltered grew out of a casual meeting between Alvarez, director of alumni relations for Michigan State University, and David Green, communications director for Grand Rapids.
“We met for a beer, and others started joining us. By the end, we had eight people around a picnic table. It was very organic,” Alvarez says.
Over time, this informal gathering evolved into a regular meet-up, attracting a diverse mix of creatives, professionals, and community members.
“This group has been meeting for years now, and there is never an agenda – just an opportunity for like-minded individuals to enjoy in-person interaction – and when I presented the storytelling event idea, they were all in,” Alvarez says.
‘Open to any story’
While Unfiltered shares similarities with formats like TEDx and Failure Lab, Alvarez says it’s more open and less structured.
“TEDx has its own format and restrictions, and Failure Lab focuses entirely on failure as part of life. Our event is different. It’s open to any story. We’re not telling you what your story should be about.”
Drawing inspiration from “The Moth,” Unfiltered will feature elements like music, an emcee, and a warm, welcoming environment.
“We want people to come in, be curious, and support the storytellers,” Alvarez says. “And maybe they’ll think of their own story to share at the next event.”
In a time when interactions often feel impersonal, Alvarez sees storytelling as a way to reconnect.
“Sitting down to really listen to somebody’s story and, at the same time, being vulnerable enough to share your own is a rare and scary experience,” he says.
Diversity is also a key focus of the event, both in the stories shared and the storytellers themselves.
“Our goal is to hold these events quarterly,” Alverez says. “The concept of real stories, authentic people, no judgment, and community interaction will always remain. We all have stories to tell. None of them are boring. That’s what’s great about this.”
Register here
for a free ticket to attend ‘Unfiltered: Real Stories. No Judgment.” on Feb. 7.