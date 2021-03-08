More university students taking community college summer classes to save money

More students than ever from other Michigan colleges and universities are attending Grand Rapids Community College during the summer semester to save money. They can earn credits to transfer back to their home schools at a fraction of the cost.
Summer guest students attending GRCC increased 82% between 2013 and 2020. Last year, 1,574 students from other colleges and universities took GRCC summer courses — 25% of all students enrolled during the semester.
This year, GRCC is offering 736 courses during the summer semester, with registration now open. Classes run from May 10 to Aug. 17 with a variety of start dates. Classes are offered in seven- and 14-week schedules, and in four formats — online, in-person, hybrid, and virtual real-time.
“Summer classes at GRCC are an excellent, affordable way for students to keep the momentum going, especially in a year with so many challenges,” says Tina Hoxie, GRCC associate provost and dean of student affairs. “Universities and colleges throughout the state accept transfer credits from GRCC, a reflection of the quality of our programs and faculty.”
Lower cost
GRCC summer courses allow guest students to gain credits at a lower cost than squeezing in the same class during their regular academic year at their home school. GRCC’s in-district tuition rate is $117 per credit hour and the out-of-district rate for Michigan residents is $245 per credit hour. GRCC offers classes in Ottawa County, but residents of Ottawa and Allegan counties pay a higher, out-of-district rate.
Classes can be scheduled around summer jobs, internships, and other activities, and allow students to work safely from home.
Promise Zone, state assistance
Students living in Grand Rapids who graduated from a high school in the city may be eligible to attend for free through a Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarship, even if they attended another college in the fall or winter semesters.
Summer sessions also are an option for students attending GRCC at least half-time through the state Futures for Frontliners
and Michigan Reconnect
programs.
Additional information is on the GRCC website at grcc.edu/gueststudents
, by calling the Admissions and Enrollment Center at 616-234-3300 or by email at [email protected]