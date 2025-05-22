West Coast’s Community Impact Day expands to unite 3K volunteers across Michigan

More than 3,000 volunteers rolled up their sleeves at 191 locations at the fourth annual Community Impact Day.

The Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce hosted its fourth annual Community Impact Day on May 14, drawing 2,320 community members who volunteered with 74 nonprofit organizations across 121 locations. Projects took place in Allegan, Fennville, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Hamilton, Holland, Hudsonville, Jenison, West Olive, and Zeeland, uniting people in a powerful afternoon of service.This year’s event marked a new milestone as six additional chambers across Michigan joined in, making it the first Statewide Community Impact Day. Participating chambers included the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Canton Chamber of Commerce, Cheboygan Area Chamber of Commerce, The Chamber – Grand Haven, Spring Lake, and Ferrysburg, Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce, and Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. Together, 3,334 volunteers mobilized across the state that day, making it a landmark day for community collaboration.“Community Impact Day has grown into something bigger than we ever could have imagined,” says Jodi Owczarski, president and CEO of the West Coast Chamber. “When we come together with purpose, we can create tidal waves of positive impact that extend far beyond our own backyard. I’m thrilled with the success of our first Statewide Community Impact Day and excited to see its impact continue to grow in the years ahead.”In total, 3,334 volunteers representing 139 organizations rolled up their sleeves at 191 locations, contributing 10,002 hours of service valued at more than $347,000. In Allegan, Holland, Zeeland, and surrounding communities, 2,320 volunteers from 74 organizations served at 121 locations, logging 6,960 volunteer hours. The additional six Chambers that brought the initiative to their communities mobilized 1,014 volunteers across 70 sites, representing 65 organizations and contributing 3,042 hours of service. From cleaning parks to stocking food pantries and assisting nonprofit partners, Community Impact Day again proved the power of collaboration and local leadership to create meaningful change.Following the day of service, volunteers gathered at the Holland Civic Center for a community celebration, where they shared stories, reconnected with friends and colleagues, and enjoyed complimentary food and beverages.This event was made possible through the support of sponsors, including Program Sponsor LG Energy Solution Michigan; Leadership & Talent Development Lead Sponsor Fifth Third Bank; Gold Sponsors 4Front Credit Union, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Care Network of Michigan, Buist Electric, JR Automation, Koops Automation Systems, and Smith Haughey Rice & Roegge; and Silver Sponsors Boar’s Head Provisions Co., ClickBid, Consumers Energy, Creative Dining Services Inc., GRCC Lakeshore Campus, Haworth Inc., Holland Board of Public Works, InsITe Business Solutions, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Lakewood Construction, Quality Car Wash, RedWater Group, and The trU Group.