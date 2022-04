Series to explore the state of West Michigan’s growing disability community

The team at the Disability Network West Michigan at a staff retreat in 2021.

Lucia Rios

DNL employees, Angela Mitchell and Michael Niederer, discuss customer information.

Disability Advocates of Kent County's Youth Transition Specialist Jon Cauchi showing some students how to tie ties before their mock interviews. (Disability Advocates of Kent County)

Disability Network Southwest Michigan's brain injury survivor's support group visit Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek. (DNSWM)