Anishinabek: The People of This Place exhibit is a new era for Indigenous representation at GRPM

For more than 30 years, the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Anishinabek: The People of This Place
exhibit has offered visitors a vital opportunity to explore the history and culture of Michigan’s Anishinaabe people. Now, the museum is beginning a transformative journey to redesign and expand this exhibit, guided by Katrina Furman, the newly appointed Anishinaabe curator and member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. This initiative reflects a commitment by our community's museum located on the Grand River to centering Indigenous voices, leveraging modern technology, and fostering a deeper understanding of Anishinaabe culture as a vibrant and living legacy.
Courtesy GRPMAn artist's rendering of the soon to be renovated GRPM, Anishinabek: The People of This Place exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.
Why Redesign Now?
“The exhibit was groundbreaking when it debuted 30 years ago, but it’s time to expand the narrative,” says Furman. “At that time, Michigan had four federally recognized tribes; today, we have 12 federally recognized tribes and one state-recognized tribe. This redesign creates space for those additional voices and stories.”
While the current exhibit has been foundational, it has relied heavily on static elements such as sepia-toned photographs and antique tools, which can risk portraying Indigenous culture as locked in the past. Furman’s vision focuses on showcasing the ongoing contributions of Anishinaabe communities, countering the misconception that Indigenous people are relics of history.
“We’re highlighting stories not just from our elders but from younger generations too,” she says. “The overarching message is, ‘We are still here.’”
Courtesy GRPMThe Grand Rapids Public Museum will expand its exhibit GRPM, Anishinabek: The People of This Place over the course of 18 months.
What’s New?
The redesigned exhibit will expand to 3,000 square feet, incorporating innovative features that bring the culture to life:
- Dynamic Dioramas:
Visitors will journey through a four-season room depicting spring, summer, fall, and winter activities, complete with immersive technology such as holograms and LED walls.
- Interactive Learning Pods:
These pods will delve into topics such as tribal sovereignty, boarding schools, and the enduring importance of the Grand River to Anishinaabe life.
- Artistic Integration:
Local Anishinaabe artists will contribute murals, beaded mosaics, and other works, ensuring contemporary Indigenous art is prominently featured.
The exhibit will also reclaim the Circle Theater space to showcase the "We Are Still Here" intro to the new exhibit. This reimagined space will utilize advanced technology to create an experience that feels both timeless and immediate … and up to date.
Photo by Tommy AllenKatrina Furman, the newly appointed Anishinaabe curator and member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa poses in front of examples of basket weaving examples.
Community Collaboration at the Core
A hallmark of the redesign is the Eshtoojik ("The Ones Who Create") Advisory Council, described by Furman as a partnership of equals. The council includes elected officials from the 12 tribes, Tribal Historic Preservation Officers, cultural directors, elders, and knowledge keepers.
“This isn’t just a GRPM exhibit,” she emphasizes. “This is our exhibit as Anishinaabe people. We’ve planned and created it together.”
This inclusive approach builds on the precedent set by other institutions, such as the Field Museum in Chicago and the American Museum of Natural History in New York, which have successfully reimagined Indigenous exhibits through co-curation.
Photo by Tommy AllenAnishinabek-carved figures from Grand Rapids Public Museum's current display Anishinabek: The People of This Place that closes in January.
A Bridge to the Future
The new exhibit aims to educate and inspire visitors of all ages, equipping them to connect with Anishinaabe culture beyond the museum’s walls.
“We’re incorporating QR codes and other digital tools to allow visitors to continue their learning journeys at home,” Furman explains.
The adaptive technology will ensure the exhibit remains dynamic, offering fresh insights and resources long after its opening.
A Time to Visit—And Reflect
The current exhibit will remain open until Jan. 5, inviting visitors to experience its foundational storytelling one last time. For those with a personal connection to the exhibit, this is a chance to say goodbye while looking forward to the unveiling of the redesigned space in fall 2026.
“The past informs the present and the future,” Furman reflects. “Museums like ours have a responsibility to foster belonging, correct misconceptions, and highlight the resilience of Indigenous communities. This redesign isn’t just about updating an exhibit — it’s about ensuring these stories are told in ways that honor their complexity and power.”
The "Anishinabek: The People of This Place" exhibit is set to reopen as a beacon of cultural understanding and a testament to the enduring presence of the Anishinaabe people. As Furman states, “What happens to one of us happens to all of us. This exhibit is a reminder of our interconnectedness, past and present.”
Photos of Katrina Furman by Tommy Allen. GRPM provided additional imagery of the new exhibit space opening in 2026.