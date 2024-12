Anishinabek: The People of This Place exhibit is a new era for Indigenous representation at GRPM

Katrina Furman, the newly appointed Anishinaabe curator and member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians looks into an exhibit that features the flag of her people as well as a ballot that bear the names of one of her ancestors. Photo by Tommy Allen

Courtesy GRPM An artist's rendering of the soon to be renovated GRPM, Anishinabek: The People of This Place exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Courtesy GRPM The Grand Rapids Public Museum will expand its exhibit GRPM, Anishinabek: The People of This Place over the course of 18 months.

Photo by Tommy Allen Katrina Furman, the newly appointed Anishinaabe curator and member of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa poses in front of examples of basket weaving examples.

Photo by Tommy Allen Anishinabek-carved figures from Grand Rapids Public Museum's current display Anishinabek: The People of This Place that closes in January.