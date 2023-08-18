PHOTOS: Celebrating 33 years of ADA while advocating for a better future

The free event included Arts in Motion dancers.

DAKC organized the Celebration of the ADA to educate attendees about disability rights.

More than 200 attendees joined Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC) at its Celebration of the ADA on July 26.

Attendees took part of DAKC's Celebration of ADA took part in a checkpoint activity to learn about the history of the Disability Movement.

