Front-line employees across West Michigan to be recognized

What’s happening:
West Michigan Works! is accepting nominations for its 2024 Bev Drake Essential Service Awards. The awards recognize individuals who go above and beyond in a service industry position. The Essential Service Awards will be presented to the winners at their places of employment. Honorees will also be recognized at the Economic Club of Grand Rapids meeting and will receive a gift card.
What they’re saying:
"As the cost of living continues to rise, it's more important than ever to recognize the invaluable contributions of front-line employees. These individuals are the foundation of every organization, performing the essential tasks that keep operations running smoothly each day,” says Mark Bergsma, workforce development board member and chair of the Bev Drake Essential Service Awards subcommittee. “Whether interacting directly with customers or working behind the scenes, front-line workers’ efforts shape the success of businesses across West Michigan and have a crucial role in ensuring our local economy thrives.”
How it works:
To be eligible, nominees must hold a non-managerial position; have been with their current employer for two or more years; display pride, a positive attitude and strong work ethic; and work in Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, or Ottawa County.
How they’re doing it:
The awards are presented in 10 categories: administrative, office and nonprofit; cleaning, housekeeping, groundskeeping, and maintenance; childcare; food service; government; health care and elder care; hospitality; retail; skilled labor; and transportation.
Why the recognition is important:
Beatrice Salgado, a preschool teacher at the Early Learning Center in Grand Rapids, was honored in the childcare category in 2023
. Site director Jennifer Barlage recalls Salgado going above and beyond to support a struggling refugee student and her family.
"Beatrice just took that whole family under her arms,” Barlage says. “She helped the child feel safe and welcome at school, connected the family with her friends so they could secure stable housing, helped the mom look into potential schooling and got the staff together so that we could help give them a Christmas."
Salgado appreciates the recognition of her extra effort on the job.
“I want to be that special person who children can form relationships with and feel safe around,” she says. "Winning an Essential Service Award means that my work doesn't go unnoticed and makes me feel proud of what I do.”
How to get started:
Nominations can be submitted online at westmiworks.org/esa
through Sept. 30.
