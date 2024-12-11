Grand Rapids Community Foundation leader focuses on legacy, justice, and collaboration

LaSandra Gaddy, the new president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation
(GRCF), has been in her role for less than a year and is embracing her position by focusing on the organization’s rich history, collaborative efforts, and commitment to justice.
Gaddy, who succeeded longtime leader Diana R. Sieger in February, says the foundation’s legacy has been a guiding force.
“What stands out to me is the history, the rich legacy of this community foundation. It’s been humbling to step into a role with such a strong foundation built by Diana Sieger and a team of experts. It’s been incredible to inherit a team where I can lean on their expertise rather than feeling the need to know everything,” she says.
A big part of her support system has been the foundation’s board of trustees, which she credits for their support during the leadership transition.
“They’ve shown such intentional support not just for me but for the vision of future impact we’re building together,” she says.
Hearing community priorities
Listening to the community has been a priority in Gaddy's first year.
“Listening has been central to my first year — listening to donors, nonprofit partners, young people, and staff. What overwhelmed me was the depth of care and investment this community has in the foundation’s work. It’s a powerful reminder that we are the community’s foundation, and our work reflects the priorities and dreams of the people we serve,” she says.
Justice remains at the heart of Gaddy’s vision.
“We are rooted in justice. We can’t have a thriving community unless every individual in it has the opportunity to prosper and belong,” Gaddy says. “Whatever we call it, it’s about recognizing people and championing their right to thrive.”
She also believes in the importance of making philanthropy more accessible.
“Philanthropy isn’t just for the wealthy. It’s about giving what you can to make a difference,” she says, reflecting on life as a PK (shorthand for preacher's kid). “Growing up, my family didn’t have much, but my parents instilled in us the importance of giving back. It’s heartening to teach young people the power of giving, showing them that they too can be philanthropists.”
Strategic planning is on the horizon for the foundation.
“Strategic planning isn’t just about putting words on paper; it’s about intentional, collective effort,” Gaddy says. “We’ll be inviting diverse voices, past trustees, nonprofit partners, and community members to shape the future together. We need to look at our history, honor it, and use it to guide our steps forward.”
Gaddy also highlights critical community issues, including the need for affordable childcare.
“Families are struggling to find safe, reliable, and affordable options. It’s a collective challenge, and we need to address it with creative, community-centered solutions,” she says.
Bringing everyone in
She’s committed to the foundation’s mission to be inclusive and collaborative.
“A community foundation is for everyone. We need to make sure that people see this as their foundation, a place where their voices and priorities matter,” she says. “The future of philanthropy lies in inclusivity and collaboration.”
Some may wince when technology is mentioned, but Gaddy is unafraid to take on the topic. She knows its role in society and has ideas about how it can be harnessed to achieve these goals.
“I’m excited about the potential of technology to make our work more efficient. We’ve recently gone through a major system conversion, and while it’s a challenge, it will allow us to have a greater impact and streamline our efforts with donors, nonprofits, and scholarships,” she says.
When she asked to assess the impact of youth programs, Gaddy, in her first year, witnessed firsthand how vital their voices and lived experiences are to inspiring the next generation of philanthropists.
“When I think about our youth grant fund, I’m inspired. Teaching young people about giving and the power of philanthropy is so important. When they see philanthropy in someone like me, they can see it in themselves, too,” she says.
Collaboration remains a cornerstone of the foundation’s work.
“We have so many nonprofits in this community doing groundbreaking work, whether it’s addressing mental health, housing, or job development,” Gaddy says. “It’s about working together, addressing root causes, and finding collective solutions.”
And while her role will not even be a whole year until February 2025, Gaddy encourages patience in pursuing change.
“We often feel the pressure to fix things quickly, but sometimes we just need to sit with the discomfort, reflect, and learn," she says. "That’s how real, lasting change happens."
Gaddy's leadership approach in her first year continues to build on a legacy of growth that prioritizes systemic change through collective philanthropy. She leverages partnerships to address topics new and old by taking on the root causes of some of the most pressing issues in our local society, such as housing, childcare, and economic inequities.
As we look forward to the new year, Gaddy is committed to fostering a justice-driven strategy that ensures every resident can thrive. She will amplify our community foundations’ legacy as a convener of bold solutions and an advocate for belonging and prosperity.
With the GRCF's strategic planning process set for 2025, Gaddy will lead the integration of past lessons with future aspirations, creating pathways for impactful, inclusive growth for the benefit of our community.
Photos of LaSandra Gaddy at the GRCF by Tommy Allen. Additional images courtesy of the foundation.