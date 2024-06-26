How Kent County students can grow outside the classroom

This article is part of Rapid Growth's Voices of Youth series, which features content created by Kent County youth in partnership with Rapid Growth staff mentors, as well as feature stories by adult writers that examine issues of importance to local youth. In this installment, Luke Fann reports on how students benefit from participating in extracurricular activities.
Extracurricular activities, whether soccer or student government, are often viewed as optional or a minor point to a student's academic journey. However, research has shown that extracurricular activities are crucial in a scholar's development.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics
, students who participate in extracurricular activities are 20% more likely to earn a bachelor's degree or higher compared to their non-participating peers. Additionally, they are almost three times more likely to have a GPA of 3.0 or higher than students who don't participate in any extracurricular activities.
Not all of the benefits, however, are adequately represented by statistics. St. Johnsbury Academy
cites extracurriculars as having five non-academic benefits: leadership, teamwork, time management, networking, and confidence skills. Unlike standard classes, they are often student-run, allowing for leadership by the students themselves.
Being student-run also promotes teamwork skills, boosts confidence and encourages networking. Time management is also in play. These club sessions can last from a quarter-hour up to an hour or two. This means students learn how to use their time effectively to juggle homework, clubs, sports and free time.
Sophie Meyer, a junior at City High/Middle School in Grand Rapids, believes extracurriculars are important for developing skills in interest areas. Meyer, the president of City’s Creative Writing Club, has participated in the after-school program since 2022.
“This club has taught me the importance of practicing and how it truly does improve your skills,” Meyer says. “It also highlights the role that community has.”
Extracurriculars provide safe spaces
Clubs aren’t merely for getting better at a skill; they’re about connecting with those who have a similar passion and want to share it and grow with others. Many clubs are also dedicated to uniting underrepresented groups. City High/Middle School, for example, has an Asian Heritage Club, a Girl Up Club, and a Hispanic Heritage Club.
Elijah Jones, the president of the Black Student Alliance at City, thinks that clubs encourage learning outside of the classroom. However, Jones created the club at the beginning of the year for another reason.
“I wanted to create a space where all students could come and learn and converse about Black culture, history, and experience,” he says. “My faculty and I have always been involved in the school's Black celebrations or the education of African American culture or history, so it’s just given us an outlet to share the knowledge and fun with others.”
Another example is the Gay-Straight Alliance, which aims to create a safe extracurricular space for the LGBTQ+ population in schools. This representation is important because many students
who identify as LGBTQ+ are, or at least feel, discriminated against for their sexual orientation, especially in sports. Gay-Straight Alliance and other clubs like it help create a welcoming space for all cultures, ethnicities and sexualities.
Balancing extracurriculars as a student
On average, teenagers devote five hours per week to extracurricular activities. A few (3-6%) spend 20 hours weekly on clubs and sports, while one-fifth don't participate.
“It’s different for everyone, but two to three hours a week seems reasonable,” Meyer says.
Jones agrees.
“Around one to two hours should be spent on extracurriculars a week,” he says.
As a student at City, I encourage students to spend at least three days after school at clubs. On Mondays, I work at the school newspaper, The City Voice
, as managing editor. In this role, I write, edit and oversee much of the process of publishing weekly editions. On Tuesdays, I participate in the Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) club, and Wednesdays are spent either at Science Olympiad or Chess Club.
Each of these spaces is very different in atmosphere and attendance. The D&D club and Chess Club are more relaxed and meant for having fun and improving your skills, while Science Olympiad is more studious and serious.
No incentives needed
A poll by the University of California found most undergraduate students engaged in internships and opportunities that didn’t provide credit, showing that students with a passion don’t need incentives to participate in activities that they enjoy. Few students polled said they joined leadership or entrepreneurial programs; a majority reported engaging in sports, theater, or other activities.
Extracurriculars also give young scholars a sense of belonging. Students who took part in a student-led club or organization were 7% more likely to feel a sense of belonging compared to those who didn’t. Even off-campus activities such as volunteering or studying abroad still made them feel welcomed.
By attending events like sports matches and movies with their peers, students were up to 11% more likely to say they belonged at their school. Not only do they feel a sense of belonging, but they are more satisfied overall with their academics. Freshmen in college reported higher retention rates by engaging with their peers in clubs and sports alike, especially the more time they spent each week at clubs.
Extracurriculars make scholars more satisfied with their academics, feel more welcomed by their school, and more likely to stay in school after their freshman year, making a much better college experience for them.
