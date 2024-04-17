How United Way is using microgrants to address social challenges

What’s happening:
The Heart of West Michigan United Way's Emerging Leaders United (ELU) group has selected Girls Growing 2 Women
and The Barn for Equine Learning
as its Microgrant Fund award recipients. Beyond the funding, this initiative provides opportunities for both organizations to get in front of emerging and young professionals for further engagement and volunteer service.
Backstory:
Over the past five years, ELU has distributed more than $30,000 grants from the Microgrant Fund to eight local nonprofits. These funds have empowered organizations to expand their reach, enhance their programs, and impact the lives of individuals and families throughout the region.
How Girls Growing 2 Women will use the funds:
The mission of Girls Growing 2 Women (GG2W) is to empower, educate and provide a support system to young women while helping them reach their potential and achieve lifelong success. The microgrant will expand the nonprofit’s S.I.S.T.E.R.S. Education Initiative, which delivers tailored programming to students in grades 6-12 in their schools. In 2023, over 40 students were served, and with this funding, GG2W aims to double its impact, reaching over 85 students this year.
How Barn for Equine Learning will use the funds:
The nonprofit gives youth and adults the opportunity to discover new experiences, challenge themselves, and grow through the healing power of horses in a therapeutic setting. The funding will be used to extend its services to students from the Martin Luther King Academy, offering them opportunities to participate in summer camp activities or use open spaces at You Belong Here – Horsemanship for Everyone. The Barn for Equine Learning aims to bridge gaps and provide inclusive support to the community by serving as a sanctuary and fostering physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being.
What they’re saying:
"We are thrilled to celebrate the fifth anniversary of ELU's Microgrant Fund and the incredible impact it has had on our community," says Kevin Nelson, senior donor development manager at Heart of West Michigan United Way. "Through this initiative, Emerging Leaders United has demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting local organizations that are working tirelessly to address pressing social challenges and create a brighter future for all."
Why is it important:
The Microgrant Fund has supported a diverse array of nonprofits, spanning areas such as education, family crisis, homelessness, and beyond. From funding after-school programs to supporting initiatives aimed at empowering individuals to lead brighter lives, each grant is aimed at fostering a stronger, more resilient community.
"As the next generation of philanthropists, we recognize the importance of investing in the organizations that are at the forefront of tackling our community's most pressing issues," says Logan Waller, treasurer of ELU and the chair of the Microgrant Fund. “The Microgrant Fund allows us to amplify the impact of these grassroots efforts and partner in the meaningful change that benefits us all while giving a voice to the next generation of civic-minded leaders.”
For more information about Heart of West Michigan United Way's Emerging Leaders United and the Microgrant Fund, visit www.hwmuw.org/emergingleaders
.
Photos courtesy of Heart of West Michigan United Way
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.