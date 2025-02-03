AARP program helps seniors find purpose and make a difference

Phyllis Neal spent decades in case management and social work, dedicating her career to helping others. When she retired, she thought she was ready for a slower pace, but quickly realized she still wanted to make a difference.
That desire led her back home to Muskegon, where a long-standing partnership between Disability Network West Michigan (DNWM) and the AARP Foundation’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP) gave her a new opportunity to serve.
Neal first learned about the AARP program while living in Atlanta, where she had spent 30 years. However, with limited placement availability in Atlanta, she wasn’t able to take advantage of the program.
“You could do the paperwork, but it’s like, well, we didn’t have any placement,” Neal says. “So I decided to move back to Muskegon. I just decided to look them up again, and my timing was better here.”
Finding a job, purpose
Returning to Muskegon not only allowed Neal to enter the AARP program but also brought her closer to her siblings, giving her both a renewed sense of purpose and family support.
Through the program, she was placed at DNWM on Aug. 1, 2023, as an administrative assistant, working between 18 and 30 hours per week. The experience led to a full-time role at DNWM as a community inclusion specialist a year later. This transition allowed Neal to use her skills in social work while adjusting to a new chapter in her professional life.
Neal’s journey to a full-time position was not immediate. She initially applied for two other positions at DNWM but was not selected for either. Despite these setbacks, she remained committed to the organization and continued her work as an AARP trainee.
“I understood that other candidates had more experience or education for those roles, but I liked the organization so much that I decided to stay,” Neal says. Her persistence paid off when a third position became available — one she was well-suited for — and this time, she was hired. Looking back, Neal sees the experience as a test of resilience that ultimately led her to the right fit.
“You really, really would not have known that I was new to the agency and not even an employee. They’ve been quite accommodating with my schedule,” Neal says.
Now, at "70 years young," she’s transitioning fully into her role, leaving administrative work behind to focus on directly supporting individuals by coordinating with Social Security, DHS, and local school systems.
Program reaches five counties
Nicole Driesenga, project director for workforce programs with the AARP Foundation in Grand Rapids, oversees the SCSEP program in five counties, including Muskegon.
“I brought on the offices for DNWM in Newaygo and Oceana since I've been here,” says Driesenga, noting the program helps individuals 55 and older gain job training and find meaningful employment. “We pay the highest of either state or federal minimum wage. Right now, AARP Foundation in Michigan is at 18 hours a week.”
Hours will climb to 22 hours a week after Feb. 9.
The SCSEP program provides job training opportunities for seniors who wish to re-enter the workforce for personal fulfillment. Applicants must be at least 55 years old, unemployed, and meet specific income requirements.
It also helps seniors with budgeting, making sure their electricity doesn’t get shut off, and finding housing.
“I am grateful I have a career and work with an organization where I can be a part of changing lives,” Driesenga says. “Giving them that chance to train in a field where they want to seek employment can be life-changing. I have several participants who are homeless and on the waitlist for Section 8 housing. If they get a job, this helps them pay rent, utilities, and maybe purchase a vehicle. Again, that is life-changing, and getting to be a part of that process is so rewarding.
“Just this month, one of my participants got his keys to his very first apartment, and the organization that is helping him is giving him an allowance to get a couch, bed, TV stand, kitchen table, and chairs. An organization reached out to me and said they were looking for custodial help, and this month, they hired three of our participants – including this individual who just got his first apartment. He’s now making good money and gets paid to travel with the job. When he came in to sign his exit papers he just kept saying, ‘God is so good. God is so good.’ I got to be a part of that, and it's very rewarding.”
But the program also benefits organizations like DNWM, she adds.
“It’s the best win-win situation because employers are finding out if this person is reliable, dependable, shows up on time, and knows how to do the work before they hire them,” she says.
Will Wilson, CEO of DNWM, said his organization initiated the partnership with AARP to assist seniors – specifically, those with disabilities – overcome barriers to employment. DNWM can provide the flexible scheduling, barrier-free workplaces, and sense of belonging that many trainees seek.
“AARP had the physical bodies, and DNWM provided the training opportunity,” he said.
“Our senior friends possess certain skills and work ethics that we still need in our organizations and communities. Phyllis Neal is an example of what 30-plus years in the human service field looks like. She is very professional and has the heart to help others.”
Raising seniors’ quality of life
DNWM currently has four SCSEP participants working with it, and DNWM has hired two others, including Neal. For Neal, the AARP program was life-changing.
“I was born and raised here. I’ve been gone for 40 years, and in Georgia the last 30. Returning to Muskegon and doing this kind of work always felt like a full circle,” Neal says.
She appreciates the impact the program has had, not just on her career but on her quality of life. The additional income has made it possible for her to visit grandchildren who live in Georgia. But it has also given her a sense of purpose.
“I never expected to be back in Muskegon, working again,” Neal says. “But it turns out, this was exactly where I was meant to be.”
The success of SCSEP in Muskegon has inspired ongoing efforts to expand the program. Driesenga notes that she has seen a significant increase in the number of participants in the Muskegon area.
“When I started, I had two participants in Muskegon and two in Ottawa County. Now, I have fully enrolled participants in all of my counties but Ottawa Counties,” she says. “It’s amazing to see how many seniors still want to work and contribute.”
The program also benefits the organizations that participate. Employers gain trained workers who are eager to contribute, while participants receive financial support and skill development.
“We like to think that our host agencies, like Disability Network, would look at our people first to hire if they have an opening,” Driesenga says.
As she steps into her full-time role, Neal remains grateful for the opportunity that AARP and DNWM provided her. She hopes that other seniors will take advantage of similar programs and opportunities.
“A lot of people think retirement means stopping everything,” she says. “But if you still have something to give, why not keep going?”
The multi-regional Disability Inclusion series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.