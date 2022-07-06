Accessibility to waterways becoming a priority in state and local parks

The Spring Lake park is an example of how thoughtful planning can make facilities accessible for everyone, says Stacey Trowbridge, Director of Community Development at Disability Network Lakeshore

“DNL couldn’t be more thrilled to hear about Tanglefoot Park’s commitment to change its layout," says Trowbridge. "These additions are critical to ensuring that the entire day on the water is accessible and enjoyable for all. An accessible launch is wonderful, but if someone in a wheelchair can’t use the restroom or park near the launch, they are unable to participate independently in this popular activity.”