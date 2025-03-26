Couture Code: KCAD’s students' capstone collections aim to be more inclusive …and sustainable

As a designer with a disability, Zayne J Cutrara prioritizes comfort and inclusivity in every stitch. Photo by Tommy Allen

Rogellio Villarreal shares some of her designs with Sarah Pham, who is also a Fashion Studies student at KCAD. Photo by Tommy Allen

KCAD's Fashion Studies program immerses students in all aspects of production, including casting for their upcoming runway show. Photo by Tommy Allen

This collection, designed by Zayne J Cutrar, is just one of the 14 capstone collections heading to the runway. Photo by Tommy Allen

KCAD's Fashion Studies students gather around the table to discuss runway show plans. Photo by Tommy Allen

