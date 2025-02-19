How Michigan’s biggest transit systems are connecting campuses, driving sustainability

Photo by Tommy Allen The Laker Line introduced several enhancements, including larger buses, advanced traffic signal technology, onboard Internet access, and more frequent service during weekends and non-semester periods.

Photo by Tommy Allen The launch of the Laker Line BRT in 2020 took campus connectivity up a notch.

Students travel effortlessly between the bustling downtown campus of Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids and the expansive green spaces of its Allendale campus, thanks to reliable transportation provided by The Rapid.For nearly two decades, GVSU and The Rapid have worked hand-in-hand to create a transit system that not only connects students to their education but also fosters sustainability and community.The same thing is happening in Southeast Michigan, where SMART (Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation) has teamed up with colleges and universities to transport students to their campuses.Chris Swank, GVSU’s director of parking, transportation, and facilities services, oversees the operations that give students, staff, and community members reliable access to both campuses and beyond.“The partnership between Grand Valley State University and The Rapid creates a valuable, convenient, and sustainable transportation option for students, staff, and the broader community,” Swank says.GVSU prioritized providing robust transportation options long before sustainable transit became a focal point for most universities. When the program began, it was one of only 19 such partnerships in the country.The Rapid, Grand Rapids’ public transit system, has been central to this program.Through contracted services, The Rapid offers GVSU-dedicated routes, including the Laker Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and routes 37, 48, and 85, which cater to off-campus housing near Allendale.The launch of the Laker Line BRT in 2020 took campus connectivity up a notch.“The Laker Line revolutionized transit between GVSU’s campuses, building on the success of the Route 50 Campus Connector, which grew over 15 years to become the highest-ridership line in The Rapid’s system,” he says.The BRT system introduced several enhancements, including larger buses, advanced traffic signal technology, onboard Internet access, and more frequent service during weekends and non-semester periods.“These improvements not only made the service faster and more reliable but also drew in new riders, from students and faculty to community members,” Swank says.He says students rely on the buses daily to travel between classes, neighborhoods, and jobs. While peak ridership is during weekday classes, the service operates year-round. For many students, especially those without personal vehicles, the buses are an essential lifeline.The partnership between GVSU and The Rapid offers free rides on all Rapid routes with a university ID, giving students, faculty, and staff access to the city’s wider public transit network. This helps address challenges such as parking.“Bus ridership helps the university avoid building additional parking structures,” Swank says. “That’s a win for both the university and the environment.”Similar to The Rapid, SMART has a long history of providing transportation options for students in Southeast Michigan.“At SMART, we recognize that students need reliable, affordable transportation to get to class, internships, and jobs,” says Dwight Ferrell, general manager of SMART. “That’s why we partner with universities and community colleges to provide discounted transit options, ensuring that students can move around the region without breaking the bank. We’ve also adjusted and added routes to better serve junior college campuses, making it easier for students to access higher education.”Beyond transportation, SMART engages directly with students through campus events, sponsorships, and career fairs, Ferrell says. The agency wants to help students see public transit not just as a necessity during their academic years but as a long-term mobility option.Ferrell highlighted the broader benefits of SMART’s services for students, noting that early exposure to public transit can lead to lifelong ridership.“Students are the next generation of transit riders, and if we can introduce them to public transportation now, we have a better chance of retaining them as lifelong customers,” he says. “But beyond that, we need to build a system that students will want to come back to, a system that’s competitive, modern, and connected.”Ferrell adds that strong transit options enhance Michigan’s appeal for young professionals considering where to build their futures.“Transit also plays a direct role in affordability,” he says. “If students can rely on public transportation, they can invest their money elsewhere — reducing their reliance on cars, cutting down on expenses, and ultimately improving their quality of life. And if we get transit right, it could even increase Michigan’s college enrollment numbers by making it easier for more students to access education without transportation barriers.”Ferrell describes practices in student transit, such as integrating transit passes into student fees to make public transportation more accessible.“At SMART, we’re constantly evaluating our routes and regional connectivity to make sure we’re keeping up with students’ needs,” he says. “We know that college schedules and job locations shift, so we have to be flexible and responsive. Our goal is to expand where it makes sense and ensure that every student, whether they’re at a community college or a major university, has a reliable and affordable way to get where they need to go.”Sustainability is a cornerstone of the GVSU-Rapid partnership. Increased bus ridership reduces vehicle emissions, conserves resources, and mitigates the environmental impact of campus commutes.In fiscal year 2024, nearly 1.4 million rides were taken across all GVSU transit routes, a 20% increase from the previous year. Early data for fiscal year 2025 shows even greater growth, with ridership up more than 30% in the first five weeks of class.The Laker Line accounts for over 70% of total rides. In fiscal year 2024, the route saved riders about 13 million miles of driving and more than $8.6 million in vehicle operating costs.Even with that success, the partnership has faced challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridership plummeted during fiscal years 2020-21 as students moved to remote learning and campus life ground to a halt.“The pandemic highlighted the significant impact on university transportation systems,” says Swank. “We had to adapt and recover.”Since fiscal year 2022, ridership levels have been steadily climbing. Targeted marketing, enhanced safety protocols, and adjustments to routes and schedules have helped rebuild usage.“We’re not back to our pre-pandemic peak in FY19, but we’re seeing consistent growth,” Swank notes.Even smaller routes, such as 37 and 48, contribute meaningfully to cost savings and accessibility.“While they don’t see as much ridership as the Laker Line, they serve critical needs for students living off-campus,” Swank says.Swank says GVSU and The Rapid continue to adapt, focusing on initiatives such as marketing services, enhancing safety, and refining schedules.“One of the things we hear from students is that they love the dynamic created by our campus in the valley and our campuses in the city,” says Swank. “They truly get the best of both worlds thanks to the convenience of our partnership with The Rapid.”