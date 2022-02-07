Collaboration with libraries extends Kent ISD's SNAP-Ed reach

KISD Nutrition Educator Amy Klinkoski at the Kentwood Farmers Market at the Kent District Library's Kentwood branch. KISD

KISD Nutrition Educator Amy Klinkoski at the Kentwood Farmers Market at the Kent District Library's Kentwood branch.

KISD Nutrition Educator Amy Klinkoski promotes the Kentwood Farmers Market during a summertime lunch pickup at the Kent District Library's Wyoming branch.