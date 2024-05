No longer simply the sound of silence: Local libraries offer gathering areas for community groups

Courtesy KDL Kent District Library is creating a community Third Space. Study rooms are being booked for a variety of activities from dulcimer rehearsal to Girl Scout meetings.

Courtesy KDL Some gatherings at KDL branches include Teen Cram Session, Kids Zone, Spanish Conversation Hour, Tea Towel Block Printing, Mama Bear & Baby Cubs Support Group, Open Craft Lab, Awesome Adults, Craft & Create, and Dungeons & Dragons.