Looking forward: three times that our publisher took us there

As we look forward to the new year, it’s an ideal time to think beyond traditional resolutions — those big promises that often lose momentum by February. Instead, let’s embrace a more constructive mindset focused on showing up each day, staying open to change, and making thoughtful adjustments along the way. The most meaningful insights in life frequently arise not from singular, sweeping decisions, but from our ongoing commitment to adapt and evolve.
This approach is beautifully illustrated in the work of our Publisher Tommy Allen at Rapid Growth Media who is embarking on his 19th year with one of the state's largest solutions journalism magazine that debuted in 2006. His journey reflects a proactive and courageous exploration of innovative ideas and trends. Rapid Growth's team of writers like Allen consistently highlight emerging issues and opportunities … and often before they gain widespread attention. Here are three notable examples that showcase Allen's visionary perspective:
Standing Rock and Michigan's Connection
In his G-Sync column "Standing Rock and Why Michigan Matters,"
Allen delved into the implications of the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, drawing parallels to environmental and Indigenous issues pertinent to Michigan. This piece informed readers about a national movement and contextualized its relevance to local communities, fostering a deeper understanding of interconnected environmental concerns. The story debuted in Rapid Growth but went statewide within Second Wave Media.
Reflections on Urban Identity
In "G-Sync: Not The Visiting Kind,"
Allen reflects on his city visits and their impact on his understanding of Grand Rapids' urban identity. He urges readers to engage with and contribute to the city’s evolving cultural landscape, emphasizing the importance of local involvement in urban development.
As Grand Rapids adopts more welcoming governance processes, it positively shapes the city’s future. Although our approach isn’t perfect, ongoing improvement is recognized. This editorial, published in Rapid Growth, highlights a shift from seeking outside validation to fostering a collaborative city-building approach already underway in Grand Rapids.
Exploring Detroit's Creative Edge
In "G-Sync: Postcards from Detroit's Edge,"
Allen examines the innovative and creative developments taking place in Detroit, highlighting the city's resurgence and the lessons it provides for other urban centers. By showcasing these stories, he offers valuable insights into urban revitalization and the importance of creativity in economic development. This piece aims to challenge long-standing stereotypes between Detroit and Grand Rapids, contributing to a cultural shift not only among attendees but also across the state. As a result of this moment, Detroit and Grand Rapids began a series of exchanges that continue to this day. This story was published in both Rapid Growth and Model D in Detroit.
Looking Ahead to 2025
As we celebrate the start of a new year, may these stories remind us of the power of local initiatives to address pressing urban challenges and inspire renewed optimism that we can send into the world. At Rapid Growth Media, we remain committed to solutions journalism, highlighting the important narratives of our West Michigan community that positively impact the lives of our residents, workers, and those who seek to visit here. Our goal is to foster new narratives in society where hope and change are not just buzzwords, but have real power to improve our world.
Allen reminds us that the future is not a distant horizon, but a series of choices we make in the present. We must plant the seeds of growth now so that future generations will not only understand their significance but also appreciate the effort needed to cultivate them. Let’s embrace this year with the spirit of curiosity and determination that solutions journalism embodies.
Here’s to showing up, staying open to change, and setting our course to deliver—together.
Happy 2025!
Shandra, Tommy, Andrea, and all of the team at Rapid Growth!
