A look back at Mayor Rosalynn Bliss's tenure: leadership, legacy, and vision

Courtesy city of Grand Rapids RG's Publisher Tommy Allen and Mayor Bliss reflect on her tenure at City Hall.

Photo by Tommy Allen Mayor Bliss joins a panel at Muse GR on expanding opportunities within our city.

Affordable Housing Fund: Established to support targeted rehousing efforts and permanent supportive housing for vulnerable populations.

Micro-unit projects: For example, the development at Carlton and Fulton provides 40 units of permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals.

Community partnerships: Collaborations with the county and nonprofits to provide mental health and behavioral support for newly housed individuals.

Innovative solutions: Programs like the 100 in 100 initiative aimed to house 100 chronically homeless individuals by leveraging partnerships with landlords and the private sector. At press time, she is very close to checking off this as a success as we approach the 100 goal at the end of her term.

Courtesy city of Grand Rapids Increasing Grand Rapids' tree canopy has been a goal of Mayor Bliss.

Courtesy city of Grand Rapids Mayor Bliss collaborated with state and local elected officials to make the Butterworth Solar Array a reality.

As a journalist and engaged citizen, I’ve been privileged to witness and contribute to Grand Rapids' growth through a solutions-focused lens. My journey with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss began during her time as a Second Ward city commissioner and continued into her tenure as mayor. Collaborating on initiatives like Green Grand Rapids, the Mayor’s Blue Ribbon Parks Task Force, and through my roles on the urban forestry committee, local officers compensation commission, and community relations commission, I’ve gained unique insight into our city’s challenges and achievements under her leadership and that of Mayor George Heartwell before her.This column reflects those rich experiences — hours of teamwork and shared commitment to making Grand Rapids better. It celebrates Mayor Bliss’s leadership while championing the transformative power of civic engagement to shape brighter futures. While my perspective is personal, it is deeply rooted in the belief that participation and striving for solutions uplift the common good.As 2024 concludes, I encourage all readers to step forward, engage, and contribute to their communities. Civic service is like planting trees — nurturing the seeds of a better tomorrow. Together, we can cultivate growth that is both beautiful and enduring.— Tommy Allen, Publisher/Citizen of Grand RapidsAs the first female mayor of Grand Rapids, Rosalynn Bliss made history through her election and transformative leadership. Over two terms, she guided the city through some of its most challenging and defining moments, leaving an indelible mark on its trajectory. Known for her authenticity and solutions-focused approach, Bliss exemplifies what it means to lead with both heart and strategy.Mayor Bliss’s tenure was marked by significant milestones that showcased her ability to navigate complex challenges while fostering community collaboration. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the racial justice movement sparked by George Floyd's murder, Bliss faced crises that demanded resilience, empathy, and decisive action.During the pandemic, she spearheaded an economic recovery task force, bringing together 45 community leaders to address immediate and long-term needs. Recognizing the strain on small businesses, essential workers, and families, she worked tirelessly to ensure Grand Rapids remained resilient."It was a time of heartbreak and uncertainty," she reflected recently. "But it was also a time when our community showed incredible strength and unity."The racial justice movement further tested her leadership. Not one to shy away from difficult topics, Bliss emphasized the importance of listening, holding space for pain and anger, and working toward meaningful change.Her background as a social worker played a pivotal role in her approach, which she likened to trauma therapy: "You have to sit with the pain before you can see a path forward."One of the defining challenges of Bliss’s eight-year tenure was addressing the housing crisis, which still affects cities nationwide. Bliss is leaving office after hitting her two-term limit. Under her leadership, Grand Rapids adopted a holistic approach to housing, focusing on affordability, accessibility, and diversity of options."We need low-income housing, affordable housing, and market-rate housing," Bliss explained the day after the city commission adopted its first master plan in 20 years. "It’s not an either/or; it’s an and."Looking back, Mayor Bliss’ key housing initiatives enacted during her tenure included:Bliss’s efforts were grounded in the belief that housing is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of sustainable communities."Human sustainability starts with shelter," she says. "A modern society must address this with urgency and compassion."Building on Mayor Heartwell's environmental focus, she has carried on her predecessor's green legacy, advancing Grand Rapids’ environmental sustainability efforts. Highlights included converting all streetlights to LED, constructing a biodigester to turn food waste into renewable natural gas, and creating a large-scale composting site. These initiatives reduced the city’s carbon footprint and set a standard for resilience against extreme weather events.Under Mayor Bliss's leadership, Grand Rapids has made significant progress. We are inching toward a 40% tree canopy citywide, up from 34% when she took office in 2015. Bliss has also doubled the downtown canopy within the center city from 5% to 10%. The city's forestry department now maintains more than 80,000 trees, enhancing environmental sustainability and improving residents' quality of life.Bliss’s leadership in sustainability earned her an invitation to the prestigious Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Program. This initiative brought together 40 mayors from across the globe to exchange insights and strategies."The experience was transformative," Bliss shared. "It provided me with tools and case studies that enriched my approach to crisis communication and urban innovation."Through the program, she also participated in virtual sessions during the pandemic, connecting with hundreds of mayors and experts from the CDC to navigate global challenges."It was invaluable to learn from others and adapt those lessons to our city," she says of the experience.As she prepares to step away from the role of mayor, Bliss reflects on her legacy with humility."I hope people remember me as an authentic leader who gave it my all," she says. "I want Grand Rapids to be a place where everyone feels they belong, where people fall in love with their neighborhoods and their city."Bliss’s vision for Grand Rapids extends beyond her tenure. She hopes the city will continue to prioritize inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation."We’re competing with cities like Columbus, Milwaukee, and Indianapolis. To stay competitive, we must keep investing in people and places,” Bliss says.Mayor Rosalynn Bliss’s leadership has set a high bar for future leaders of Grand Rapids. Her ability to navigate crises, foster collaboration, and champion progress has left the city stronger and more united. As she transitions to new opportunities, her legacy as a trailblazer and advocate for solutions built together will undoubtedly inspire generations to come.Photos of the Mayor provided by the city of Grand Rapids unless noted otherwise.