Seeing color anew: Takeaways from The Nature of Color exhibit with Hwa-Jeen Na

Walking into "The Nature of Color" at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, one might assume the exhibition is a straightforward exploration of pigments, wavelengths, and optics.
However, as artist and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) graduate Hwa-Jeen Na and I discovered, the exhibition reveals itself to be much more layered—a meditation on perception, culture, and the deeply personal connections we all share with color.
Na, a photographer whose career is rapidly gaining momentum with three of his works in the Grand Rapids Art Museum's permanent collection, joined me at the touring exhibition, organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York.
As we explored the interactive displays and historical artifacts, we discussed how color informs his work, reflects his cultural identity, and shapes his understanding of the world.
Photo by Tommy Allenhe Nature of Color's hands-on tech allowed artist Hwa-Jeen Na to create a custom color wheel.
The Cultural Lens of Color
One of the first points Na made was that color perception is heavily influenced by culture and this is proudly on display throughout every step of this touring exhibition.
Na shared insights from his past research about how some African communities distinguish only a handful of colors, contrasting this with the extensive range of shades and hues we recognize in the U.S.
“It’s all based on necessity,” he says. “In our world, color is everywhere. Everything needs to be unique, and every shade needs a name. But in some cultures, color is simply a method of organization.”
This realization profoundly impacted Na's approach to color in his photography and design.
"Young artists often start with a limited palette because they haven’t been exposed to more," he says. "The more you see, the more you understand how color works."
Photo by Tommy AllenThe interactive aspects of The Nature of Color spark intellectual curiosity and possibility.
The Science and Commerce of Color
Raised in a scientific household — his father is a physicist — Na has always been captivated by the intersection of art and science.
The exhibition’s exploration of how pigments are created resonated with him as he enjoyed the many opportunities to engage with color by way of the many interactive elements of this exhibition.
This led to a discussion about the commercialization of color, including the controversial practice of trademarking specific hues by artists like Anish Kapoor who has trademarked colors such as his Vantablack, one of the darkest substances known, absorbing 99.965% of visible light.
From Tiffany Blue to Coca-Cola Red, the idea that a color can be legally owned fascinates and frustrates Na.
“From a business perspective, I understand it," says Na. "But from an artistic standpoint, it feels a bit ridiculous. These colors have always existed in some form. If you can see it, you can recreate it.”
Photo by Tommy AllenFamiliar with Pantone, Hwa-Jeen Na appreciates the impact of Angélica Dass' Humanae project.
Color as Emotion and Memory
As we entered the section of the exhibition that examined the emotional impact of color, Na reflected on his personal relationship with the color blue – a color that most people say is their favorite.
“It’s probably the most familiar color — it’s the sky, the water. It’s used in corporate branding because it’s calming," says Na. "It’s also one of the most dynamic colors because it can be warm or cool, vibrant or desaturated. It’s everywhere, yet never boring.”
We also discussed the use of red, a color deeply tied to his cultural background.
“Lunar New Year is marked by red — everything is red," says Na who says you can easily verify this by just visiting any local Asian market right now. "It’s a color of luck and celebration, but also of power and urgency. There’s something about red that feels alive."
The Final Takeaway: Seeing Ourselves in Color
At the end of the exhibition, visitors will encounter the breathtaking Humanae project by Angélica Dass — a striking grid of portraits matched to Pantone shades.
As a photographer known for his own portrait work, Na found the display both beautiful and thought-provoking.
“It’s analytical, but also deeply human. It reminds us that while we all look different, we’re fundamentally the same,” says Na.
He pointed out a statistic from the exhibit: humans are 99.9% genetically identical, yet our visual differences have been used to divide us.
“It’s a simple message, but one that needs to be reiterated. We are all just people,” says Na.
Photo by Tommy AllenPhotographer Hwa-Jeen Na reflects on the ways color is tied to world culture.
For artists and designers, Na views this exhibition as an opportunity to reconnect with the fundamentals of color.
“Sometimes we get stuck in a style, using the same palettes repeatedly," he says. "Revisiting the basics can refresh our perspective.”
The real lesson is not just about color itself but about how we perceive and experience the world through it.
_______________________
Hwa-Jeen Na
, a Grand Rapids photographer and film director, explores identity and community through personal anecdotes and cultural influences. His work has been added to the permanent collection at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, where his work was last on view at the Make a Picture: A Selection of Michigan Photographers from GRAM’s Collection
(2023).
Photos from the exhibit "The Nature Of Color" by Tommy Allen. Additional imagery of artwork provided by Hwa-Jeen Na.
This story is part of the Bridge to Community Curiosity, underwritten by the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Through this partnership, we highlight GRPM’s mission to inspire curiosity, deepen understanding, and foster belonging by showcasing the transformative power of arts and education in West Michigan.