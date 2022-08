United Ways, Disability Network partner for Disability Equity Challenge

unitedwaylakeshore.org/21-day-disability-equity-challenge

Black and Hispanic residents with disabilities — 65% and 54% respectively — disproportionately experienced financial hardship compared to white people with disabilities, at 43%.

Females with disabilities struggled more to afford the basics — 51% — compared to 44% of males with disabilities.

Michigan saw 59% of residents with disabilities below the ALICE threshold spend 35% or more of their income on their mortgage, plus utilities, taxes and insurance.

Whether working full or part-time, people with disabilities were more likely to be living paycheck to paycheck than those without disabilities: 21% of full-time workers with disabilities were below the ALICE threshold compared to 16% of full-time workers without disabilities. 53% of part-time workers with disabilities were below the ALICE threshold compared to 36% of part-time workers without disabilities.



Among people ages 25 and over with only a high school diploma or GED, 49% of those with disabilities were below the ALICE threshold, compared to 31% of those without disabilities. This trend continues through all levels of higher education.

Nearly 20% of people in Michigan with disabilities under age 65 living below the ALICE threshold were not enrolled in Medicaid or Medicare.

More than 330,000 people with disabilities in Michigan lived alone in 2019.

Even in households with two working adults, 33% of children with disabilities were below the ALICE threshold. With only one out of two parents working, this rate increased to 63%. Drastically, children with a disability who lived in a single-parent home or with a guardian were even more likely to be below the threshold at 84%.

In Kalamazoo County, 19.5% of disabled adults have incomes at or below the poverty line, compared to 12% overall.

In Kent County, a little more than 18% of disabled adults live at or below the poverty line, compared to 11% overall.

In Ottawa County, those figures are 13% and 6.7% respectively.

In Muskegon County, 19.5% of disabled adults are at or below the poverty line, compared with 12.3% overall.

Dominique Bunker