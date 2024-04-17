Arbor Circle received new grant that will further serve LGBTQ+ youth

LGBTQ youth, while making up a minority of the youth population, face an overwhelming health disparity
. Poor mental health is almost two times more likely in LGBTQ youth, they experience higher rates of violence, and experience high rates of HIV.
West Michigan is not exempt from this reality, and Arbor Circle
is focused on serving this community.
On April 1 Arbor Circle announced a three-year $1.2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
(SAMHSA) to promote wellbeing for LGBTQ+ youth within their families and communities. The organization is one eight awardees
. The grant will focus on a mix of community education and awareness, while also providing direct counseling and support services to youth and families.
“These grants offer us an incredible opportunity to hire and train staff in a way that would usually take us much longer,” says Susan Sheppard, vice president and chief operating officer of Arbor Circle. “It also supports community connection and involvement.”
Working with individuals, schools, organizations
Arbor Circle will work with youth in Kent and Ottawa counties to increase positive messaging and awareness, while also working with intermediate school districts. The ability to provide trauma-informed care in the places that youth frequent will have a great impact on their overall access to care and their families’ access to resources.
A few West Michigan organizations are a formal part of the grant, including the Grand Rapids Pride Center
, Out On the Lakeshore
,and the LGBTQ Healthcare Consortium in Grand Rapids
. The grant allows Arbor Circle to bring targeted support groups and targeted counseling resources to these community centers while specifically focusing on youth.
“Meeting with providers will allow us to let them know that they can refer patients to us. We will also be able to form connections with those providers, so if our youth need a different kind of healthcare we know where to tell them to go,” says Janelle Burden Hill, director of community engagement at Arbor Circle.
In 2017, Arbor Circle was part of a national group called True Colors United
that focused on the needs of LGBTQ+ homeless youth. A coalition of organizations in West Michigan came together to create a community need assessment that culminated into two reports, the Safe Impact Report and the Community Recommendations to Address LGBTQ+ Youth Homelessness
.
“This grant in a way really picks up where that work left off because that team really recognized that we don't have enough clinicians and resources dedicated just to LGBTQ+ youth,” says Sheppard. “There are specific trainings that are available, but they cost some dollars and that's why this grant is so great. Now every year we can train more Arbor Circle staff as well as our community partners.
“It increases our ability to continue encouraging community awareness and messaging. There are so many resources in our community that sometimes they get lost, so this grant will help provide some clarity.”
More funding increases the opportunity to get involved in Arbor Circle’s work. Its website
provides methods to get in contact with the team.
“Our philosophy of care, and the purpose of this kind of grant, is to let the youth know that they are not only tolerated but welcome here,” says Burden Hill.
