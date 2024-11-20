Feeding America West Michigan expands headquarters to better tackle food insecurity

Photo by Tommy Allen Feeding America WM's new facility will serve 40 counties in Michigan, including the entire U.P.

Photo by Tommy Allen Feeding America WM's new facility highlights the essential work being done across Michigan.

Photo by Tommy Allen Meijer Ceo Rick Keyes and Feeding America WM's president and CEO Ken Estelle.

Food insecurity affects one in 10 Kent County residents. Feeding America West Michigan has responded by unveiling a new headquarters in Kentwood, designed to revolutionize the fight against hunger across West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.The new facility, at 3070 Shaffer Ave SE, will increase the organization’s meal distribution capacity to 37.5 million meals annually, a 37% jump from its current output.Feeding America West Michigan has already seen a 15% rise in mobile food pantry participation in 2024, following a dramatic 27% increase in 2023.The organization says its new facility is a bold step toward addressing food insecurity with innovation and collaboration.“This is not just a building. It’s a community hub and a beacon of hope,” says Danielle Sheffield, board chair of Feeding America West Michigan. “With this $19.6 million project, including a $13 million renovation, we’re now equipped to serve our 40-county area more effectively than ever.”The expansion was made possible through a coalition of public and private partners, including a lead gift from Meijer, $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from Kent County, and contributions from thousands of community donors.Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 13, Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council of Michigan, spoke about the collective effort that brought the project to life.“Hunger doesn’t discriminate,” says Knight. “It affects children, seniors, veterans, and families across our state, many of whom are employed full-time yet still struggle to make ends meet. This facility will help alleviate those burdens.”Feeding America is a national organization comprising 200 food banks, including Feeding America West Michigan. Its organizations serve all 83 counties in Michigan.“It’s difficult to celebrate being the largest charity in America,” Knight says. “Hunger is the pain people experience when they don’t have access to adequate food. It causes toxic stress and forces families into impossible decisions, like choosing between rent, medicine, and meals.”Meijer has a long-standing partnership with Feeding America West Michigan. It expresses its commitment to combating food insecurity through its Simply Give program, which donates millions of dollars to food pantries in the Midwest communities where its stores are located.“Our purpose is to enrich lives in the communities we serve,” says Rick Keyes, CEO of Meijer. “Supporting food banks and pantries aligns with who we are as a company. This facility represents the next step in tackling food insecurity in a sustainable, impactful way.”Keyes noted that Meijer’s support goes beyond financial contributions, emphasizing how their company, with its own food distribution network, can be a good partner to FAWM.“We started as a grocery store 90 years ago,” he says. “From food donations to logistical support, we’ve been uniquely positioned to assist Feeding America West Michigan in addressing food insecurity. This is core to who we are.”This alignment is especially important to FAWM's work within regions like Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where food insecurity surged by 23.4% between 2021 and 2022.Ken Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan, spoke of the obstacles the organization faces in its vast service area, which spans 40 counties and includes both rural and urban communities.“Getting food into rural areas is a significant challenge,” says Estelle. “We use our mobile food distribution program to reach those communities, but that requires drivers, trucks, and logistical coordination.”Despite the challenges, Estelle sees the new facility as transformational.“We aim to become a convener for nonprofits, businesses, and government agencies,” he says. “This location positions us to innovate and partner in ways that amplify the community’s strength. The potential for collaboration here is immense.”Sheffield agrees, noting the organization’s commitment to strategic planning and community engagement.“This project was the result of two years of planning and deep thinking about what we must grow to become,” she says. “We conducted in-depth research and listened carefully to our neighbors and community partners. As a result, we’ve articulated a new belief: hunger is unacceptable, and our community has the power to change lives together.”Feeding America West Michigan’s new mission statement reflects this commitment: “To provide nourishment and hunger relief resources to our neighbors by amplifying the strength of communities through collaboration and advocacy.”The facility’s design reflects that forward-thinking, focusing on the dignity and health of those it serves.“Serving our community with dignity means helping to build health and respecting the cultural importance of specific foods,” says Sheffield. “We are eager to nourish people with food that meets specific dietary and cultural needs.”Keyes adds that the best strategy for food insecurity is partnerships that create long-term solutions.“This is a food bank, which is the backbone of food relief inside the communities we serve,” he says. “We support more than 450 local food pantries across the Midwest. Our commitment extends to providing volunteers, food donations, and funding to ensure that hunger relief is comprehensive and sustainable.”The facility also represents a new approach to nonprofit infrastructure, emphasizing sustainability and innovation.“We have 694 miles between the farthest points of our service area, from the Upper Peninsula to West Michigan,” says Sheffield. “This new headquarters allows us to better meet the unique needs of each community, from Berrien County to Charlevoix and beyond.”Feeding America West Michigan is already leveraging partnerships with universities and healthcare organizations to expand its impact.Estelle sees these collaborations as essential to the organization’s future.“We’ve had internship relationships with universities like Calvin University and Grand Valley State University,” he says. “Moving forward, we hope to create a structured program that maximizes student skills to further our mission.”Government programs also play a crucial role in addressing food insecurity, says Knight, but acknowledged the need for improvement.“We support The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), but much of the cost of getting food to people falls on us as nonprofits,” he says. “There’s room for innovation in how these programs operate, and this facility positions us to demonstrate what could be done differently.”Leaders are optimistic about the impact of the new facility.“This building is an example of innovation and growth,” says Estelle, who envisions the new facility as a place where the community can gather and innovate. “It’s a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together to address a common challenge.”Sheffield believes the new facility will make a difference but adds that the key will be more people joining the effort to eradicate hunger across the state.“We believe all people in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula deserve equitable access to nourishing food,” she says. “This is just the beginning. Together, we can make a difference.”For more information on Feeding America West Michigan or how to support its mission, visit www.FeedingAmericaWestMichigan.org.