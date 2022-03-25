Holland-raised musician shares about touring, making President Obama’s list of favorite music

After the song "Witchoo" by funk and soul band Durand Jones and The Indications made President Barack Obama's list of favorite music of 2021, guitarist Blake Rhein says the experience was surreal. He and his fellow band members had followed the annual release from the 44th president of the United States, hopeful that one day they'd make the list.
"There would always be an artist on the list that felt like one degree of separation from our band," Rhein says.
But the jubilation of making the list wasn't the most surreal feeling for Rhein and the band. That came when, after touring professionally in a van for more than three years, the group finally got a tour bus and accompanying crew.
"It feels so good to be on a level where we can sleep, not break our backs, and focus on the music."
Holland born and Bloomington made
Rhein started taking bass guitar lessons at RIT Music in downtown Holland at age 13. He eventually transitioned to guitar and started playing at local gigs. His love for funk and soul music began while sifting through records at Holland's former Full Circle record store.
"That's where I discovered Numero Group, which is an archival record label," Rhein says. "It opened me to a new world of music and a different path to music discovery."
When Rhein graduated from West Ottawa High School in 2009, he planned to study math and physics. But through the encouragement of his parents and art teacher Nathan Kukla, Rhein chose to pursue music at Indiana University.
Bloomington was the setting for the band's origin story, starting with the Indicators. Rhein and the band's drummer and vocalist, Aaron Frazer, met early on at IU and started playing music together. At first, the music they gravitated toward was rock ‘n’ roll, but it didn't fill the gap of funk and soul music Rhein had been delving into.
"I always approach playing music as a fan of music," Rhein says. "When you're playing music that is loud and aggressive, and people aren't feeling it … it's a very strange feeling from the stage."
The two realized that when they played slower music with intentional songwriting, the audience was more engaged and excited. This music had a different flavor and eventually led to the sound they wanted to play—music that made people feel happy and united.
The group evolved when Rhein met now-lead singer Durand Jones through a collegiate music group called the IU Soul Review. They became fast friends and started playing together with Frazer.
"We were hanging out and making music for the fun of it," Rhein says.
Life as a Touring Band
Just like in high school, Rhein's professors encouraged him to continue pursuing music professionally. The band recorded their first two songs in the music studios at IU and the rest of their debut album after graduation in Frazer's basement. In 2016, the record was officially released as an LP from Colemine Records and immediately started a snowball effect for the band.
"It was stressful for a while," Rhein says. "You're getting opportunities that you'd never think you'd be getting, but then also you're starting a business."
When the band started recording, Rhein worked at The Numero Group in Chicago, the same record label that inspired his deep-dive into funk and soul music. His intention was never to be a full-time touring musician, and he was content making music in bedrooms and basements forever.
"I would rather make music I like for fun and have a job that I don't hate," Rhein says. "I didn't want to put that pressure on myself."
From loading gear, driving through the night to venues, unloading gear, creating merchandise, and posting on social media, Rhein says the band's early days were exhausting and exhilarating. He says that making and consuming music is easier than ever, but that can put more pressure on artists starting a band from scratch. The challenge is staying focused on the music and the relationships that make it up.
"I think it's really important to learn and do as much as possible," Rhein says. "You have to be saving money and be frugal but at the same time anticipate growth."
Sound and Purpose
Durand Jones and The Indications have a sound that embodies nostalgia for listeners that grew up in the heyday of soul in the 1960s with the likes of Motown Records, James Brown, Issac Hayes, and others. But the group doesn't want to be pigeon-holed into a retro sound and works to combine other music influences and their creative ideas. It's this familiar but unique sound that attracts a wide range of music fans to their shows.
"One of the best feelings is when we're playing a show, and you see a diverse group of people, whether age, race, or economic background," Rhain says. "All these people are coming together, and we've created this space where people can stand side by side and enjoy time together."
The band's lyrics have an upbeat positivity you'd expect from a funk band and soul-inspired messages, like their song "Love Will Work It Out" from their presidential-approved third record “Private Space.”
“Folks overtaken by disease
All the people lost made me fall right onto my knees
All I could do is cry and shout
I knew I had to trust the faith that love would work it out
Joy will set us free
If you do believe
So don't you ever doubt
That love will work it out”
The arts and entertainment industry was one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rhein feels blessed that even when touring shut down, the group continued to make music and grow throughout the pandemic — a success not shared by many fellow musicians.
Rhein says that growing up in Holland gave him disciplines that have generated a scrappy mentality that continues to serve the band today.
“I think there’s something very Midwestern about the DIY approach to things,” Rhein says. “A combination of being resourceful, frugal, and hard working.”
At the end of 2021, Rhein was sitting with Frazer outside of a hotel on their day off. They stared at their new tour bus feeling surreal and thankful.
"There's always this level of uncertainty that this could go away. It feels like we're finally getting our footing, and we could do this for a long time."
This summer, Durand Jones and The Indications are touring with Gary Clark Jr., Jack Johnson, and Michigan-based band Greta Van Fleet. Visit durandjonesandtheindications.com/
for dates and tickets.