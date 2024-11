Addressing nursing shortage: Partnership creates pathway for nurses to earn degrees

Courtesy GVSU University Communications/Kendra Stanley-Mills. Linda Lewandowski, dean of the Kirkhof College of Nursing, right, speaks with Muskegon Community College board trustee Don Crandall, left, during an event at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital celebrating the nursing partnership Oct. 29.

Courtesy GVSU University Communications/Kendra Stanley-Mills. MCC nursning students share a laugh during during an event at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital celebrating the nursing partnership Oct. 29.