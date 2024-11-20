Addressing nursing shortage: Partnership creates pathway for nurses to earn degrees

As the U.S. grapples with a critical nursing shortage, a new program in Muskegon County offers local nurses an opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree without leaving their community.
A partnership among Muskegon Community College, Grand Valley State University, and Trinity Health Muskegon lets MCC nursing students complete a seamless path from an associate degree in nursing (ADN) to a bachelor’s degree in nursing
(BSN).
This new program is part of a long-term strategy to address the nursing shortage by equipping nurses with high-demand skills.
“Students complete their associate degree in nursing at MCC, then come to us for their bachelor’s. It’s a seamless transition, and that’s important because research shows health care facilities with more bachelor’s-prepared nurses see improved patient outcomes,” says Linda Lewandowski, dean of GVSU’s Kirkhof College of Nursing.
Courtesy GVSU University Communications/Kendra Stanley-Mills.Linda Lewandowski, dean of the Kirkhof College of Nursing, right, speaks with Muskegon Community College board trustee Don Crandall, left, during an event at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital celebrating the nursing partnership Oct. 29.
More education, better outcomes
The program creates a path to advanced nursing education, which is increasingly needed as hospitals and health care providers nationwide seek nurses to fill roles requiring more complex skills.
Studies have shown that a higher percentage of BSN-trained nurses leads to better patient outcomes, including reduced hospital re-admissions, shorter stays, and higher satisfaction rates.
For Muskegon County, this collaboration is designed to be a long-term solution to the nursing shortage by building a health care workforce pipeline that allows area nurses to advance their careers locally.
Lisa Gatti-Arnold, dean of nursing and health programs at Muskegon Community College, believes the program is helping nurses move up plans to pursue the next step of their education while working in the field.
"It’s something they may have aspired to at maybe a later time,” says Gatti-Arnold. “But I think this encouraged them to do it a little bit sooner, gave them some tools, and cut down some barriers for them. It's very valuable to the students, for sure.”
It’s part of a strategy to address Michigan’s nursing shortage, exacerbated by an aging population, COVID-19 impacts, and burnout.
Michigan lawmakers recently allocated $2 million to state community colleges, including MCC, to support ADN-BSN pathways. This funding is intended to cover the BSN degree cost for 25 local nurses, removing a major barrier to their continued education.
“It’s a goal for many hospitals to have more BSN-prepared nurses,” Lewandowski explains. “Even though an RN can be earned with an associate degree, having more bachelor’s-prepared nurses improves patient care.”
Courtesy GVSU University Communications/Kendra Stanley-Mills.MCC nursning students share a laugh during during an event at Trinity Health Muskegon Hospital celebrating the nursing partnership Oct. 29.
Built-in support
The funding also includes support for coaching services, Lewandowski notes, to keep students on track and troubleshoot any challenges.
“We use a cohort model that combines an online program with faculty visits. Most of our nurses are working at Trinity Health Muskegon, so we integrate the associate degree program, the employer, and GVSU to support these nurses and help Trinity enhance its workforce.”
In addition to removing the financial barrier, the program structure is designed to support nurses holistically. Students begin by earning their ADN at MCC, then transition to GVSU’s online RN-to-BSN program.
"It makes it a little bit seamless for the students. If they graduate with their associate degree in nursing here, they know they can get credit for that and go right into GVSU's RN-to-BSN program without needing to do extra things,” Gatti-Arnold says.
However, unlike typical online programs, this pathway offers a cohort model, fostering a support network that helps counteract the isolation often felt in online learning.
“Trinity also provides a space where our faculty can meet with the nurses in the program,” Lewandowski says. “Nurses have the option to attend these meetings if they like, and many value the sense of cohort support and shared experience.”
The cohort model has already proven popular. This fall, 22 nurses enrolled in the BSN program, with three more set to join in January, filling all available spots.
“There’s been so much interest,” Lewandowski says. “Initially, we thought 10 or 15 students would be a good turnout, but we’re already at 25 and have more interest than funding. We hope the legislature might expand funding so we can support more nurses.”
Kara Van Dam, vice president of GVSU Omni, an adult learning program with campuses across the state, describes the program as part of Omni’s “learn where you live” mission, which seeks to expand educational access across the Lakeshore.
“GVSU and Muskegon Community College have a long history of partnership supporting students on the Lakeshore,” Van Dam says, “and we are excited to expand pathways to help MCC students learn where they live and pursue professions that support this community and region.”
Benefits are ‘transformative’
In Michigan, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an annual need for nearly 6,000 registered nurses from 2022 to 2032, driven by an aging population and increased demand for health care.
“This program is truly a game-changer,” Lewandowski says. “It’s not just beneficial for the nurses. It’s also transformative for hospital systems that will now have 25 more BSN-trained nurses. That’s a big step in improving patient care.”
MCC is hiring academic coaches to guide students from their initial interest in nursing all the way to earning their BSN. They will provide personalized support, helping students balance their study schedules, stay motivated and navigate their path to succes
“Our coaches provide a personal touch that makes all the difference,” Gatti-Arnold says. “They’re there to make sure students have what they need to succeed, whether it’s assistance with coursework, balancing their schedules, or just someone to listen.”