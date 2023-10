How Produce Prescriptions are promoting healthy behaviors across Michigan

The MIFMA PPR team: Produce Prescription Manager, Bella Pagogna; MIFMA's Executive Director, Amanda Shreve; and MIFMA Programs Manager, Ashley Wenger. (MIFMA)

Eligible patients are screened and referred to the program, typically by a healthcare provider. (MIFMA)

Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP),

Lions of Michigan

This story is part of a series that explores access, equity, and sustainability through Good Food in Michigan’s thriving food economy. This work is made possible by Michigan Good Food and is supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.