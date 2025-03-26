Author channels passion for writing into new book and upcoming retreat

Shanika P. Carter’s passion for writing is taking center stage this spring in two ways: a new book and an upcoming writing retreat aimed at inspiring others to put their stories on paper.
Carter, a writer, editor, and communications consultant, will hold a book signing for her second book, “The Misadventures & Mishaps of the 50-Year-old Black Auntie,” on Friday, April 4, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Coffee Factory, 1402 Hudson St. in Muskegon.
The book, released last fall, offers a humorous and heartfelt look at the role of the “auntie” in Black families, celebrating the wisdom, chaos, and love that come with it. The event will be informal, with Carter selling copies of her book as the coffee shop remains open for business. Copies of her first book, “To Lead or Not to Lead: Breaking the Glass Ceiling Using Lessons from Past Experiences
,” will also be available.
“This book is all about the joys and challenges of being that go-to auntie,” says the Muskegon resident. “I wanted to capture the humor and heart of those experiences in a way that feels relatable.”
The signing coincides with the seventh anniversary of Carter’s business, The Write Flow & Vibe
, which provides writing and career consulting services. To celebrate, she is inviting guests to join her for dinner afterward at The Lake House Waterfront Grille.
Carter is also launching her first writing retreat in Muskegon. The Write Flow & Vibe Presents – ‘Spring Into It’ Writing Retreat will be Saturday, May 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Community House
, 4059 Grand Haven Road in Norton Shores.
The event is designed to help writers outline book projects, develop ideas, or even complete a chapter. Participants will receive writing materials, participate in exercises, and enjoy one-on-one coaching with Carter.
“This retreat is for anyone who has been putting off their book idea or needs motivation to keep going,” Carter says. “By the end of the day, I want people to leave with real progress on their writing.”
Early registration is $40 through April 1. Writers can sign up at the book signing or through Carter’s website, www.writeflowandvibe.com
.
For more information, contact Carter at [email protected]
or 231-740-0309.
The Lakeshore connected with Carter, who writes for The Lakeshore, about her book and passion for writing.
The Lakeshore: Your latest book, “The Misadventures & Mishaps of the 50-Year-old Black Auntie,” offers a unique and engaging perspective. Can you give us an overview of the book?
Shanika P. Carter:
As I approached my 50th birthday last year, I was in a real reflective space about my life. I felt I was experiencing the most success and blessings ever, but I was not completely at peace and could not figure out why. I was just overwhelmed and stressed, trying to be everything to everyone else. I was not listening to my body when I knew I needed rest, and I was saying yes to many requests and demands when I should have been saying no. As I dealt with this in the months leading up to my birthday, I began writing about some of the real-life scenarios that brought me to this point of enlightenment and felt that maybe I had a message that other middle-agers and above (whom I affectionately refer to as "aunties" like myself) could relate to and not question "is it just me?"
TL: Every book follows its own journey from idea to completion, and each writer’s path is different. What advice would you give to those looking to write their own memoirs?
SC
: Each journey is different, and that is even the case with my first book versus my second one. With my first book, also nonfiction with a bit of my personal story mixed in with research, I worked on it for a few years, at times setting it to the side, revisiting it, and then setting it back down again before I was ready to complete it and get it published. Sometimes, as writers, we have something to say but may need the time to develop it properly before tackling the subject matter, but you just want to make sure you do not keep putting it off. Do not be afraid to pick it back up.
With my new book, it had been an idea that had been brewing for some time before I self-published it. Because I was approaching a milestone in my life, it was easier for me to get to work on bringing my ideas, notes, and completed thoughts to life in time to release my book within months. I had set a goal for myself immediately this time around. I was in a different headspace, and my writing served as a bit of a release or purge for me; almost a journal I put out there for everyone to see.
TL: Writing is an ever-evolving craft, with each project offering new lessons and insights. How has your writing grown between your first book and this latest release?
SC:
My confidence in my writing has grown, for sure, between my first and second book, but I see progress and growth from one project to another. For instance, even as a freelance writer, I learn and see growth from one article to the next, even within that shorter timeframe. The questions I used to have about whether or not people really cared about what I had to say in my writing do not necessarily come as much to me now. That is because I feel more confident that I have a voice and something to say. Again, it all ties into my confidence and strength that has developed over time in my ability to truly call myself a writer and believe it.
TL: Reaching a seven-year milestone in business is a major achievement, especially in the creative world. As The Write Flow & Vibe celebrates this anniversary, what services does your business offer?
SC:
I can't believe it has been seven years, first and foremost! It was never a dream to have a business or even become an entrepreneur – I only wanted the freedom to write and edit as a freelancer. It was the encouragement from others to prepare for something bigger and consider a business, and I am so glad I moved forward with it. When I began The Write Flow & Vibe LLC, it was primarily to help others with resumes and career-related consultations, mostly due to some of my experiences in the workforce and finding my footing. Then, it grew into helping authors bring their books to life, which was what I dreamed for myself. Then it continued to evolve into working with nonprofits and businesses in the writing and editing of their content, as well as assisting doctoral students as their editor on their academic requirements.
I have loved the evolution of The Write Flow & Vibe, but I am currently rebranding to make more time for my dreams. I have discovered my love for teaching and higher education, and this journey has brought on more opportunities for speaking engagements and workshops in writing, resumes, professional development, and becoming an author, so I am shifting to take on more of these opportunities, particularly during the semesters when I teach. I plan to use my summers to take on a limited number of clients and hopefully kick off an annual writing retreat: the inaugural The Write Flow & Vibe Presents – "Spring Into It" Writing Retreat in Muskegon will take place on Saturday, May 10th, at the Community House. I've envisioned something like this for my hometown for a while now, even when I was living in Grand Rapids and started a writers' group there almost 10 years ago, so I'm excited to finally work toward making it happen.
TL: A writer’s surroundings often shape their storytelling in profound ways. What is your writing process like, and how has living in West Michigan influenced your work?
SC:
Changing up my surroundings does provide further inspiration and motivation when I'm writing. Whether it is the people-watching or letting the beautiful weather serve as inspiration, the change in scenery does help me write better. Because my writing up to this point has been very personal, I know living in West Michigan has shaped it as well. These experiences I have shared, first in “To Lead Or Not to Lead” about my work experience (and the experiences of others in the area) on to my personal life lessons and experiences in my new book, all stem from being born and raised in West Michigan. When you add in family upbringing and the communities and cultures that have further shaped me while living life in this area, all of this adds a further dimension of experiences to influence my writing, storytelling, and the way I view the world when I explore outside of this region.