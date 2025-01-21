Broadway Grand Rapids: Accessibility, innovation raise the curtain for all

Accessibility in the arts manifests in diverse ways, from physical accommodations to technological innovations, creating pathways for everyone to engage in transformative cultural experiences. Yet for many, the barriers to enjoying live theater — from ticket prices to a lack of accessible options — remain daunting and, at times, mysterious.
Wendy Taylor, a Grand Rapids resident and community advocate, has shared her struggles as a hearing-impaired patron to participate in our local arts scene.
“I used to avoid live performances because the experience felt out of reach,” she says. “The cost, combined with the lack of support for people like me, made it easier just to stay home.”
Her story is sadly not unique, yet Broadway Grand Rapids provides an inspiring alternative by dedicating itself to breaking down access barriers so everyone can enjoy live theater's magic together.
Under the leadership of CEO and president Meghan Distel, Broadway Grand Rapids has embraced innovative tools and programs that are revolutionizing how area arts audiences interact with live performances, particularly for those within the disability community.
Technology that’s barrier-breaking
In 2024, Broadway Grand Rapids launched the GalaPro app, a groundbreaking technology that offers open captions, audio descriptions, and even translations for select shows. Initially introduced as a soft launch during the 2024 production of “Wicked,” GalaPro has since become a standard feature for all of its performances at DeVos Performance Hall.
“GalaPro is a step in the right direction,” Distel says. “It opens the door for more people to enjoy live theater, regardless of their abilities.”
The app is designed to solve a lot of problems as it improves the experience for patrons with hearing and visual impairments while also catering to those who desire a richer connection to the show’s story. As viewing habits evolved during the pandemic, many relied on captions to help them understand the dialogue on screen. Distel emphasized the app’s capacity to adjust to diverse needs, such as enlarging font size and offering translations in languages like Spanish.
This innovation, supported by one of their community sponsors, Amway, required upgrades to DeVos Performance Hall’s Wi-Fi infrastructure. The result? GalaPro enables patrons to experience the magic of Broadway from any seat in the theater house.
Enhancing the experience with touch tours
Many touring productions that visit our community offer unique programming enhancements that expand access. Moulin Rouge! The Musical provides a fresh experience for our visually impaired patrons through touch tours, where participants go on stage pre-show (and at a designated time) to interact with the detailed costumes, props, and set pieces by touch.
In this inaugural touch tour for West Michigan, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”
offers guests the unique opportunity to appreciate the intricacies of production, including the tactile experience of Tony Award-winning costumes designed by Catherine Zuber production.
“Touch tours allow patrons to feel the artistry that goes into these productions,” said Distel. “It’s about making everyone feel welcome and ensuring they can fully appreciate the performance.”
Touch tour is made possible and accessible via Broadway Grand Rapids' partnerships with local organizations like Disability Advocates of Kent County (DAKC), whose insights have helped Broadway Grand Rapids continually refine and advance its offerings.
Betty Siegel, Director of Accessibility at The Kennedy Center and DAKC’s 2024 Absolutely Accessible Kent keynote speaker emphasized the importance of such relationships.
“The success of these programs hinges on collaboration with local disability communities,” Siegel says. “Broadway Grand Rapids has the potential to be a national exemplar.”
Building community through inclusivity
Accessibility at Broadway Grand Rapids extends beyond technology. The Broadway Arts Access program, rebranded under Distel’s leadership, offers $5 tickets to families experiencing financial hardship. This initiative also supports Title I schools and community organizations like the Hispanic Center of West Michigan and Amplify GR.
“We’re not just selling tickets; we’re creating opportunities for belonging,” Distel says. “Theater is for everyone, and we’re committed to breaking down economic, physical, and cultural barriers.”
In the 2023-2024 season, Broadway Grand Rapids marked its 35th anniversary by organizing 35 community events, strengthening its ties with local patrons and businesses. These close-knit gatherings allowed the organization to share its stories and encourage increased involvement in its programs.
Economic and cultural impact
Broadway Grand Rapids’ initiatives to enhance accessibility resonate across West Michigan. With a record-breaking 12,000 season ticket holders in its 36th season, the theater significantly boosts the local economy. The ripple effects extend to restaurants, bars, and regional advertisers.
“We’re a draw for the region, attracting audiences from Northern Indiana to surrounding counties,” Distel says. “The more accessible we make our shows, the more people we bring into the community.”
Siegel says the area’s efforts have broader implications.
“With an aging population and increasing numbers of people with disabilities, accessibility is not just a moral imperative—it’s a smart investment in the future of the arts,” she says.
A vision for the future
Looking forward, Distel aims to enhance accessibility and inclusivity. Drawing inspiration from initiatives in other cities, she envisions establishing scholarship programs for emerging theater professionals and organizing sensory-friendly performances. These initiatives would align with Broadway Grand Rapids’ continuous partnership with DAKC’s mission to collaborate with local organizations, businesses, and governments to recognize and tackle barriers.
“Accessibility is an ongoing journey,” Distel says about their relationship with DAKC. “We’re committed to learning and evolving to ensure that everyone feels theater is for them.”
Distel’s role extends beyond Grand Rapids as a newly appointed Tony Awards voter in September 2024. Her participation elevates the city’s profile in the national arts scene and brings fresh insights to local programming.
“This opportunity allows me to see what’s possible and bring those ideas back to our community,” she says.
Broadway Grand Rapids is dedicated to accessibility, transforming lives, and establishing a benchmark for inclusivity in the arts that also lights the way for others to consider adding to their vision. Through the use of innovative technologies, continually building community partnerships, and emphasizing belonging, the organization guarantees that everyone experiences the enchantment of Broadway right here in West Michigan.
“We’re not just putting on shows,” says Distel. “We’re creating a space where everyone can feel the power of storytelling.”
