'Crip Camp’ screening in Muskegon highlights disability inclusion

Each summer at Camp Sunshine, the adults who attend the camp, all of whom have intellectual or developmental disabilities, are paired one-on-one with counselors.
Kathy Rohlman, executive director of West Michigan nonprofit Camp Sunshine,
describes the experience as more than just summer fun. It’s a powerful lesson in inclusion, advocacy, and seeing people for who they truly are.
That echoes the heart of “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution,” an award-winning documentary that will be screened for free at Muskegon’s Frauenthal Center on April 15.
“When Crip Camp came out in 2020, many of us at Camp Sunshine watched it and saw so many parallels,” Rohlman says. “The way the campers connected, the relationships they built — it reminded us of what happens at our own camp every summer. But more than that, it was a wake-up call about how society views people with disabilities.”
The documentary chronicles the story of a groundbreaking summer camp in the 1970s where teenagers with disabilities experienced a sense of freedom and belonging that was often denied to them in the outside world. Many of these campers went on to become leaders in the disability rights movement, fighting for legislation that led to the Americans with Disabilities Act and other critical protections.
Now, a coalition of West Michigan organizations, including Disability Network West Michigan, Camp Sunshine, HGA Support Services, and Pioneer Resources, is bringing the film to Muskegon to inspire the next generation of advocates.
The 5:30 p.m. event begins with a reception in the Frauenthal lobby, where attendees can connect with local organizations, enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and visit nonprofit exhibitors explaining resources available to the Muskegon community. The screening will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a discussion featuring members of the disability community.
“This event is more than just watching a film,” Rohlman says. “It’s about fostering dialogue, raising awareness, and inspiring action.”
Fight for inclusion continues
Brad Hastings, systems advocacy manager for Disability Network West Michigan
, says the screening is a reminder that the struggle to achieve accessibility and inclusion is never complete.
"For decades, disability advocates have fought for basic rights – rights that too often still require justification,” he said. “Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973
is discussed in the film and laid the groundwork for accessibility and inclusion, yet its protections remain vulnerable to erosion.
Courtesy of Kathy RohlmanKathy Rohlman
“Events like the Crip Camp screening remind us that progress is not inevitable, it is the result of persistent advocacy. Disability Network West Michigan is committed to educating our community about disability rights issues, ensuring that accessibility and inclusion are not optional, but fundamental to a just society. By fostering awareness and action, we can create a future where people with disabilities are fully included in every aspect of community life."
The idea for the event sprung from years of conversations among West Michigan disability advocates. Rohlman and Jill Bonthuis of Pioneer Resources had long discussed the need for a broader community conversation about disability rights, employment, and accessibility.
“There have been a few of us meeting over the years, talking about how to educate our community about the importance of including people with disabilities in conversations about employment, education, housing, and transportation,” Rohlman says. “People with disabilities are often left out of these discussions.”
When the group learned of the LEAD Giving Circle grant through the Community Foundation for Muskegon County, they applied with the goal of hosting a public screening of Crip Camp to spark that conversation. Though they were not awarded the full grant, they received $2,000 in funding, which allowed them to move forward.
They secured the Frauenthal Center
, which seats 1,700, as the venue. Organizers hope for a strong turnout, particularly from employers, educators, and policymakers, who play a critical role in shaping accessibility and inclusion in Muskegon.
“We would be thrilled to have a few hundred people there,” Rohlman says. “The more people who see this film and participate in the discussion afterward, the better.”
Defying assumptions
Rohlman sees Crip Camp as not just a documentary, but also a teaching tool. She has used the film in volunteer training at Camp Sunshine, encouraging counselors to watch and reflect on their assumptions about disability.
“I remember watching the film and seeing a woman with cerebral palsy talk about her experiences,” Rohlman says. “It made me think about how we, as a society, make assumptions about people with disabilities before ever asking them about their own experiences. That was a wake-up call for me.”
At Camp Sunshine, which has operated for 42 years, campers experience a sense of belonging. Unlike most summer camps, which are geared for children, Camp Sunshine is designed specifically for adults, with campers ranging from 18 to their 60s. Each camper is paired one-on-one with a counselor, not because of physical needs, but to create a deep, personal connection.
“We do this because we want people to build relationships with someone who’s different from them and to get to know individuals for their gifts and talents,” Rohlman says. “And it changes them. We’ve had volunteers completely shift their career paths because of their experiences at camp.”
Each summer, Camp Sunshine hosts more than 200 campers across multiple sessions, held at Camp Blodgett in West Olive and Camp Henry in Newaygo. The demand for spots is high, with only about 20 new campers admitted each year due to the high rate of returning participants.
Organizers hope the screening of Crip Camp will lead to greater understanding and inclusion in West Michigan. After the film, the panel discussion will feature individuals with disabilities and their families, providing a platform for authentic, firsthand perspectives.
“These voices are critical,” Rohlman says. “We want people to see disability as an integral part of diversity, not something separate or ‘other.’”
Hastings agrees that the issue touches every person’s life.
"People might ask why this is relevant to them, but disability is likely to impact all of us at some point in our lives,” he says. “We always tell people that there are three ways that you could become a person with a disability: You can be born with one, it could happen through an accident, injury, or illness, or, if you are lucky enough to live a long time, you will probably acquire a couple as you age."
Funding from the Community Foundation for Muskegon County and the Consumers Energy Foundation allows the event to be free to the public. Registration and accommodation requests can be made through the Disability Network West Michigan website.
The screening is an opportunity to challenge long-held assumptions and open minds, Rohlman believes.
“We talk about diversity all the time, but we don’t always include disability in that conversation,” she says. “This film shows us why we must.”
For more information or to RSVP, visit the Disability Network West Michigan website.
The multi-regional Disability Inclusion series is made possible through a partnership with Centers for Independent Living organizations across West Michigan.