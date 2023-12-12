Holland hotelier partners with GR firm to buy struggling Zeeland hotel

Local hotelier Peter D. Beukema has added a new hotel to his portfolio.
His Holland firm, 6PM Hospitality Partners, has joined with Grand Rapids-based real estate investment firm ACRE Holdings to purchase Avid Hotel in Zeeland.
Peter D. Beukema, CEO of PM Hospitality Partners
With the acquisition, which closed Dec. 7, Beukema plans to reposition the 92-room hotel, which has struggled since opening in 2021.
“Between COVID and the past two summers of highway construction, the property hasn’t had the ability to find its true place in the Holland/Zeeland hotel market,” Beukema explains.
The hotel sits in a high-traffic spot, at 8225 Westpark Way, near I-196 and Chicago Drive. Amenities include an indoor pool and fitness center, complimentary breakfast and parking. The Avid brand is one of the newest brands in the IHG family, with 63 hotels in the United States and 147 more in the pipeline.
ACRE Holdings’ affiliate, AccomplishPM LLC, underwrote the acquisition and will provide asset management services to the property.
Firm specializes in hospitality facilities
6PM Hospitality was founded in 2021 by Beukema when he stepped down as CEO of his family’s business, Suburban Inns, to start his own venture. The firm develops hospitality venues in unique locations. Its properties include Tulyp Hotel
in Holland, which is part of the Hilton Tapestry family of hotels; a Hampton Inn & Suites in on the beachfront in Manistee; and a DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Battle Creek, which is in development.
The Avid Hotel opened in 2021.
Beukema serves on the Holland SmartZone Board, which works to spur technology development and business creation in the Holland area.
He also serves on the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association board of directors and is a board member of the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.
Nationally, he is a member of the InterContinental Hotels Group Owners Association.
