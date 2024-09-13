Mayors talk transit: The intersection of public transportation and West Michigan’s economy

Photo by Tommy Allen Walker Mayor Gary Carey, Jr. and Deb Prato, CEO of The Rapid.

When Mayor Rosalynn Bliss took office in Grand Rapids in 2016, one of her primary goals was to create a thriving, connected city. A major part of that vision revolved around public transit.Bliss recognized that a robust and modern transportation system would be key to linking residents with job opportunities, spurring business growth, and enhancing the city’s overall economic landscape.Since then, Bliss has made significant strides in making public transportation a cornerstone of Grand Rapids' economic engine. Recognizing its crucial role in supporting both businesses and the local workforce, she has guided The Rapid, the region’s public transportation network, through major improvements aimed at keeping pace with the demands of a growing economy."Public transit may not always be the first thing businesses think about, but once they're here, it quickly becomes a priority," Bliss says.As companies establish themselves in the city, they come to rely on public transportation to connect employees with jobs or clients with services. This is one of the reasons she says enhancing public transit has been central to her strategy for fostering long-term economic growth.One of the biggest tests of the city's transit system came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public transit systems across the nation saw sharp declines in ridership, and Grand Rapids was no exception.The Rapid faced a significant drop in revenue, threatening the viability of its services. For Bliss, maintaining public transit was critical, especially for essential workers who relied on The Rapid to get to work."During the pandemic, we worked hard to ensure that transit services continued for essential workers, even as ridership and revenue plummeted," Bliss says.While Grand Rapids was navigating its transit challenges, the neighboring city of Walker was experiencing a similar reliance on public transit to support its economic growth.Walker Mayor Gary Carey, Jr., who serves as the chair of The Rapid’s board, maintains that public transit can support a community’s growth, particularly in suburbs like Walker, where industrial and commercial hubs are expanding."Not everyone who works in these businesses lives nearby, and with more people opting not to own cars, public transit has become essential for getting people to work," Carey says.In Walker, Route 33, which serves the city’s industrial corridor, has seen a sharp rise in ridership, with numbers more than doubling in the past year. Carey attributes this growth to the city’s expanding industrial base, which includes major employers like West Pharmaceutical Services.This past summer, West Pharmaceutical Services completed an $80 million expansion of its Walker facility. The project, which created over 200 jobs, was driven by the growing demand for injectable medicines, particularly for patients managing chronic health conditions like obesity and diabetes. The availability of public transit played a crucial role in ensuring that the company’s new workforce had reliable transportation to and from work.Carey, like Bliss, sees public transit as a key tool for attracting and retaining businesses."When new businesses come to Walker, we have to think about how to adjust routes to meet the needs of their employees," he explains. "Transit isn’t just about getting around—it’s about supporting economic development."Bliss and Carey are advocates for regional collaboration in public transit. Recognizing that their cities' needs often overlap, they work together to ensure that transit systems serve not only their cities but also the broader West Michigan area.Bliss’s approach, which includes her work with the Kent County Mobility Task Force, aims to expand transit access beyond city limits, especially into areas that are underserved by public transportation.One regional initiative that showcases the power of collaboration is the "Division United" project, a transportation and development plan focused on the South Division corridor. In partnership with Grand Rapids, Kentwood, and Wyoming, the project aims to improve affordable housing, accessible employment, and diverse transportation options along South Division Avenue.The Rapid received a $696,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration for the project, with the partner cities each contributing $25,000. The study and outreach for the project took place from 2019 to 2021, resulting in a plan designed to improve transportation and development opportunities along South Division Avenue.For Bliss, the future of public transit in Grand Rapids involves embracing more flexible and modern solutions. While fixed routes will continue to play a role, she envisions a system that is complemented by micro-mobility options such as scooters, e-bikes, and neighborhood car rentals."As our city grows and evolves, so too must our transit options," Bliss says. "We need to be adaptable, not only in how we deliver transit but also in how we fund it."The funding question is one both mayors are grappling with, especially as Michigan transitions toward electric vehicles, potentially reducing revenues from the gas tax. For years, gas taxes have been a primary source of funding for public transportation, but as more people switch to electric vehicles, other revenue must be found."We’re going to need innovative funding models that keep up with changes in technology and transportation habits," Bliss says. "Public transit is essential to our economic future, and we need to ensure that it remains sustainable."For Carey, public transit's value extends beyond its role in moving people from point A to point B. It’s about creating a foundation for sustainable growth in Walker."Every new business that comes to Walker is a new opportunity for us to ensure our community thrives," Carey says. "Transit helps us recruit, retain, and develop businesses, and that’s what keeps our city moving forward."