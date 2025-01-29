KDL building on record year with more programs, connections, and expansion projects

Kent District Library
had one of its most engaging years in 2024. In-person program attendance at KDL activities climbed 19% last year, indicating that the library’s efforts to foster community connections are resonating.
Across its 20 branches, bookmobile, and Express Library, KDL has hosted nearly 6,000 free programs in 2024, drawing in families, students, and lifelong learners. From storytimes and craft workshops to author visits and community discussions, the library’s diverse offerings have something for everyone.
Photo by Tommy AllenAcross its 20 branches, bookmobile, and Express Library, KDL has hosted nearly 6,000 free programs in 2024, drawing in families, students, and lifelong learners.
Courtesy KDLJennifer DeVault
“Inflation has really caused the library to be a place where you can take your family, whether there are four of you or eight of you, and participate for free,” says Jennifer DeVault, Kent District Library director of library operations. “During spring break, we had 500, 1,000, even 1,500 people attending our programs. It’s a testament to the quality and appeal of what we’re offering.”
KDL’s focus on listening to patrons has been key to its success, adds Hennie Vaandrager, manager of outreach and programming.
Courtesy KDLHennie Vaandrager
“We carefully review patron requests and surveys to ensure we’re meeting their needs,” Vaandrager says. “Our programming team and workgroups work tirelessly to bring timely and high-caliber programs to our branches. We’re always striving to engage and inspire. We’re always excited to introduce new people to our libraries and everything they offer.”
A welcoming ‘beacon’
The rise in program attendance illustrates KDL’s role as a “third space” for the community, a place that’s neither home nor work but still feels like home.
“We think of the library as a beacon for the community,” DeVault says. “It’s a place where you can work remotely, use study rooms, attend programs, or simply enjoy a quiet moment. Our staff is incredibly friendly and welcoming, ensuring that everyone who walks through our doors feels valued.”
She adds this approach has been crucial in addressing post-pandemic isolation.
“There’s a loneliness epidemic out there,” she says. “After COVID, many people felt isolated at home. The library provides a space where they can connect with others, whether through our programs or simply by chatting with our staff. We’re here to support our patrons in any way we can.”
KDL’s impact extends beyond its physical branches. Social media engagement saw a 13% increase last year.
Courtesy KDLJosh Mosey
For Josh Mosey, KDL’s digital marketing strategist, the key is authenticity and empathy.
“Social media can be a bit of a cesspit,” Mosey says. “People need to be reminded that they have worth, that they’re welcomed without expectations at the library, and that we have cool stuff they can borrow for free.”
A patron reached out to thank Mosey for his work. He wrote, “I recently renewed my membership after years away because of your social media posts. Kudos to you and your amazing posts!”
But the digital realm isn’t without its challenges. Mosey recalls a post following the 2024 presidential election that simply read, “Today is a good day to be kind.”
The post was shared widely and seen by over 100,000 people. Many of the comments were positive, but a few of them accused Mosey of being unpatriotic and worse.
“My standard response to comments like that is to ignore them, but it is always nice to see people who speak up on the library's behalf,” Mosey says. “Some responded to the comments directly, pointing out how sad it is that kindness itself can make people angry. Others reached out via private message and told me that my words were appreciated.”
The library’s mission to further all people through kindness guides his work.
“If people can feel online how I feel whenever I walk into one of our branches, I think I’m doing my job well,” he says.
Major projects to meet growing needs
This year, the focus remains on improvement and innovation. With three major branch expansions — in Walker, Cascade Township, and Rockford — planned over the next two years, the library is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its patrons.
During its 18-month construction, the Walker Branch is reopening in a much smaller 2,000-square-foot site at Standale Plaza where people can pick up their holds.
"We’ll still have programs; we’ll still have storytime," DeVault says. "Anybody can access any one of our 20 branches. So, if people need to have more space to work or different things like that, they’re able to use maybe the Alpine Branch or the Grandville Branch, which are pretty close to Walker."
Photo by Tommy AllenRachel Groters, Kent District Library Youth Librarian leads the Storytime event at the Grandville Branch.
When work on the Walker Branch is completed, the facility on Remembrance Road will be three times larger — 26,000 square feet — and include study rooms, an eSports lab, a podcast room, and even an outdoor fireplace.
“We’re excited to see how this new space will serve the community and foster even more connections,” DeVault says. “Change can be hard, but we embrace it as an opportunity to better serve our community. Whether it’s through new facilities, updated programming, or digital outreach, we’re always looking for ways to make a positive impact.”
The Cascade Township Library is doing a refresh. Much of the library will relocate to the Wisner Center, in the library building, from February until about June. The upgrades will include new carpet and paint, and adding some new walls.
"Everything will be just updated. The designs are so beautiful, so I know the Cascade community will be really thrilled," DeVault says.
Next on the list is Rockford, which recently approved a millage for the expansion of its Krause Memorial Branch. The project will get underway in 2026.
The municipalities partner with KDL. They own the buildings, except for the Service Center, where the KDL administration offices are housed.
Welcoming the community
Vaandrager adds that the library’s outreach efforts will continue to expand.
“Our community engagement team and bookmobile ensure we reach people who may not visit our branches,” she says. “We’re always eager to bring the library to the people.”
KDL offers close to 6,000 free programs every year, from storytimes to crafts to informational lectures.
“We really strive to have something for everyone," says Vaandrager.
Last year, KDL had its inaugural On the Same Page author visit
in April, with 1,000 people quickly reserving the free tickets to see Kevin Wilson and Ann Patchett.
“It was a beautiful evening that celebrated literature and community," Vaandrager says, noting the second On the Same Page
will be April 30. Award-winning authors Tommy Orange and Kaveh Akbar will headline the event.
“The event promises to be fascinating and inspiring," Vaandrager says.
KDL also had its most successful Summer Wonder ever
, with more than 20,000 participants finishing the challenge, and it will launch a new teen graphic novel contest this summer.
Vaandrager says seeing that level of engagement is rewarding.
“Whether it’s through storytimes, teen graphic novel contests, or author events, we aim to create opportunities for connection and discovery,” she says.
Literacy Matters is a series focused on the importance of knowledge, community resources seeking to remove barriers to access, and the value of our library systems to society. Literacy Matters is supported by Kent District Library.