Kent District Library expands access with innovative services across Kent County

You might expect to borrow books from a library, but what about at an airport terminal, inside a high school, or even from a vending machine?
The Kent District Library
(KDL) is redefining how communities access books and stories, bringing libraries into unexpected spaces across Kent County. From Little Free Libraries tucked into neighborhoods to a custom-built bookmobile rolling to parks and schools, and even a vending machine stocked with books at a township hall, KDL is making reading accessible wherever readers might be.
"We like to keep busy," says Hannah Lewis, who oversees KDL's festival planning and outreach projects and works with the bookmobile team, partnerships and workforce development initiatives. "We believe libraries shouldn't just be places you visit — they should be wherever people are."
Ty Papke, branch outreach and programming specialist for KDL’s Wyoming and Kelloggsville branches, says KDL understands that a one-size-fits-all approach isn’t enough to meet the needs of its communities. Instead, the key is to have tailored services for each community, whether that be a new branch, a branch located in a high school, a branch expansion, or an Express Library.
Services without a branch
An example of this is in Grattan Township. KDL does not have a full branch there, but it is reaching readers in an unconventional way: with a book vending machine, or Express Library, in the Township Hall. Also, Tuesday morning storytimes have become part of the weekly rhythm there, the KDL bookmobile has made several visits, and the library has sponsored special events such as a visit by the Critter Barn. Two other major programs are planned for this summer.
Papke highlights the progress made since partnering with Grattan Township two years ago.
"For those who use it, it's been a wonderful addition,” he says. “We offer the option for holds to be picked up at that location, and we make sure we rotate items regularly so there are always new materials to see."
Dave Palma, regional manager for KDL’s Alto and Englehardt branches, agrees that patrons appreciate KDL’s flexible approach.
"Serving all our communities is incredibly rewarding. We welcome feedback and use it to grow and improve. We continue to evaluate options for a permanent branch in Grattan Township and recognize that our expansion strategy must adapt to each community's unique needs."
Taking the library on the road
KDL’s bookmobile, a mobile library custom-built by Summit Bodyworks, has been rolling through Kent County since 2018.
“It’s out all year,” says Lewis. “During the school year, we focus on early literacy centers and have a regular route that visits community nonprofits and places of residence. In the summer, you’ll find us at festivals and parks. For example, this summer, we’ll be at Millennium Park doing story times, just like at our branches, but outside. We’re also hosting presenters like the alligator sanctuary so kids can interact with animals in the park.”
Manager Craig Buno and three full-time community engagement librarians, including Lewis, drive and work in the bookmobile.
Courtesy KDL The KDL bookmobile team.
The service is free. To request a bookmobile visit to your neighborhood or event anywhere in Kent County, go to kdl.org/bookmobile
and fill out an online form.
The bookmobile, considered the 22nd KDL location, complements the Grattan Township Express Library, which marks the 21st location in the county.
Little libraries anywhere
If you’re traveling through the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, you might stumble upon a bookshelf that could calm your preflight jitters. One is located next to the Starbucks right after the security gate.
“We have a Little Free Library at the airport in partnership with Experience GR and airport staff,” Lewis says. “We send books three times a week, and there’s a shelf in each terminal. The best part? You can take the books with you. It’s just nice to grab a cozy mystery if you’re a nervous flyer.”
KDL also supports 20 Little Free Libraries across Kent County, providing gently used books to help combat book deserts—areas where access to reading material is limited.
“Some Little Free Libraries are fully run by KDL, while others are community-managed,” Lewis says. “Every Friday afternoon, people can come to our service center in Comstock Park to stock their own Little Free Libraries with good-quality books.”
Courtesy KDL A custom-built KDL bookmobile rolls to parks and schools, bringing literacy and reading fun with it.
Partnering with high school
At Kelloggsville High School, a unique partnership allows a library to serve two purposes.
“The Kelloggsville branch has been running since 2017,” Lewis says. “It’s a public library whenever school isn’t in session and a school library during the day. It’s a really nice multi-use space.”
KDL has even leaned into the growing popularity of eSports among students.
“We recently added an eSport lab there. It’s exciting because some students really thrive in that environment, and now they have a place with the right equipment to develop those skills,” Lewis says.
Even with all these innovative services, the library is expanding and renovating its traditional branches.
Current construction at the Walker branch will triple its size; the Cascade Township branch is now being refreshed and updated; and expansion of the Krause Memorial Library in Rockford will begin in 2026. In Ada Township, the Amy Van Andel Library and Community Center began full operations in 2021.
Lance Werner, KDL’s executive director, sees the broader vision that illustrates that libraries don’t need walls, only readers. KDL is making sure books are waiting wherever those readers may be.
"We want to provide the best library service we can offer to all KDL patrons,” says Werner, and that the system is committed to serving patrons where they “live, work, and play, making it easier for people to use and enjoy the library."
Literacy Matters is a series focused on the importance of knowledge, community resources seeking to remove barriers to access, and the value of our library systems to society. Literacy Matters is supported by Kent District Library.