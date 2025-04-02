ArborFest unites neighbors to grow Grand Rapids' tree canopy

Fritz Hartley remembers growing up in a small town in southern Wisconsin in the 1950s, playing under a canopy of trees that lined both sides of the street.
"The entire neighborhood was filled with giant elm trees. As a kid, you'd ride your bike under this cathedral of trees arching over the street," Hartley says.
But that all changed one summer when Dutch elm disease struck.
"They came through and cut down every single tree. In one summer, the entire neighborhood was transformed. That's always stuck with me. It's a very personal motivation to go out and make other neighborhoods look like that again," Hartley says. "Big, giant, shady streets with big, giant trees — that's a big part of my motivation."
Hartley retired 10 years ago as a magistrate in 61st District Court, where he served Grand Rapids for 20 years. Since retiring, he’s been a dedicated volunteer with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, planting countless trees across the city.
His passion for the outdoors — hiking, camping, canoeing, and sailing — naturally led him to environmental volunteer work.
"I went through the entire Neighborhood Forester program, took all the classes, became a certified forester, and stuck with it," Hartley says.
He has been a site leader for Friends of Grand Rapids Parks’ Arbor Day planting for many years. This spring, ArborFest will celebrate its 10th annual tree-planting event in partnership with the Mayor’s Greening Initiative and the city of Grand Rapids.
Courtesy of Friends of Grand Rapids ParksMayor Bliss planting her final Mayor's Greening Initiative tree as mayor with Steve Faber (Neighborwoods fall tree planting in partnership with Mayor's Greening Initiative 2024), photo by Evie Dzomba,
200 plantings in 2 days
This year’s focus is the Boston Square and Oakdale neighborhoods on the Southeast Side of Grand Rapids, where volunteers will plant 200 trees over two days. Shifts are scheduled for Friday, April 25, from 1-4 p.m. to plant 100 trees, and Saturday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to noon to plant another 100 trees. Both days will begin and end at River City Scholars Charter Academy, 944 Evergreen St. SE.
“On planting day, they give me 15 people to lead and several city blocks with trees ready to be planted. We do that in the spring and again in the fall,” says Hartley, who particularly enjoys seeing families participate.
"I love it when families show up with little kids, digging in the ground and putting a tree down," he says.
Courtesy of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks Volunteer planting a tree at ArborFest 2024, photo by Tiffany Fant (Mo'Photography LLC).
Hartley says community response is overwhelmingly positive.
"For every person who doesn't want a tree, 10 others come out and thank me for planting one," Hartley says. He recalls one elderly neighbor who rejected a tree with enthusiasm.
"I still laugh about that," he says. "But most people honk and wave, roll down their windows to thank us. The reaction is almost all positive."
Hartley believes the impact of tree planting is immediate.
"You don't have to wait 10 years to see the improvement in a neighborhood. When we plant 10 or 15 trees on a block, I tell people to turn around and look. It’s already changed," Hartley says.
Urban environments pose challenges for trees. Salt trucks, harsh summers, and storms can threaten young trees.
"Some trees in my neighborhood planted six or seven years ago were replaced after storms,” Hartley says. “But overall, especially in Riverside Park, where I've planted many, I'd say 90% of them are doing great.”
Unlike the single-species planting of his childhood, today’s strategy is to plant a variety of trees to ensure resilience.
"They're trying to move away from planting too many maples, even though they grow fast. If a disease hits, it could wipe out an entire neighborhood's trees," Hartley says. "Diversity matters."
He encourages others to get involved.
"You know the saying: the best time to plant a tree was yesterday. The second-best time is today," Hartley says.
Courtesy of Friends of Grand Rapids ParksOpening remarks at ArborFest 2024, photo by Tiffany Fant (Mo'Photography LLC).
Connecting with the trees
Lauren Davis, director of programs and a certified arborist for Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, shares Hartley’s passion.
Davis grew up in Wyoming and co-founded the Wyoming Tree Commission with his mother, Estelle Slootmaker, a longtime writer and editor.
"They’ve lost or removed far more trees in Wyoming than have been planted over the last 35 years,” Davis says. "When I started at Friends, we were planting on one side of the street, but not the other, because of the invisible city line. It’s striking to see the differences in tree canopy commitment between municipalities."
After earning a degree from DePaul University in Chicago, Davis spent eight years as a preschool teacher before his interest in forestry led him to his current role. He believes his teaching background has been invaluable.
"My goal is to help people connect meaningfully with trees and parks,” Davis says. “I follow the mantra: always be learning, always be teaching. I don't need someone to become a tree hugger overnight. I just want to help them move from point A to point B."
He is certified by the International Society of Arboriculture and began working as an urban forest coordinator for Friends of Grand Rapids Parks in 2019 before being promoted to director of programs. Now, he oversees the forestry department, which has grown significantly.
"Big plantings like (the Mayor’s Greening Initiative) and ArborFest are all-hands-on-deck events," Davis says.
Courtesy of Friends of Grand Rapids ParksVolunteers plant tree at ArborFest 2024, photo by Evie Dzomba.
Progress in Grand Rapids
With support from the city and funding for a canopy study, Grand Rapids met its goal of doubling the downtown tree canopy during the tenure of former Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. "The average mortality rate for a street tree is one in three within two years, but we’ve improved that to an 80-90% survival rate," Davis says.
Community involvement plays a big role in this success.
"When people are part of the planting, they keep an eye on those trees. The real beauty happens when neighbors come together to plant trees — people who might never have spoken otherwise," Davis says.
Bliss, who served from 2016 to 2024
, was a key driver behind ArborFest. Davis credits her leadership as instrumental.
"When leadership buys in, it's huge. None of this would work without city support since these trees are planted on public property. Everyone’s aligned and understands the why," Davis says.
Bliss says the 10th anniversary of ArborFest and the Mayor’s Greening Initiative “is a milestone worth celebrating.”
“These efforts have brought together hundreds of community members, all with a shared love for our city and the environment in which we live,” she says. “By planting thousands of trees, we have not only helped beautify our community, but have helped create a healthier, more resilient city for generations to come.
“Trees are particularly important in urban settings as they play a crucial role in mitigating the effects of climate change by reducing heat, improving air quality, improving stormwater management, and providing habitat for wildlife. My hope is that these important initiatives continue as they are an essential part of ensuring a sustainable and thriving community.”
Courtesy of Friends of Grand Rapids ParksCrowd gathering for opening remarks at ArborFest 2024, photo by Tiffany Fant (Mo'Photography LLC).
Stephanie Andrews, CEO and president of the Grand Rapids Public Schools Foundation and former executive director of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, credits Bliss and her predecessor, Steve Faber, with launching ArborFest in response to tree losses from the emerald ash borer.
"They wanted a big planting to replace the lost trees and engage the community," Andrews says. "It’s a chance for people to make a lasting impact. How often do you get to plant something that will outlive us all?"
Andrews fondly remembers ArborFest’s growth during her tenure.
"We focused on low-canopy areas for maximum impact. Neighbors loved it. They’d come out to help, sometimes even choosing the tree in front of their homes," she says.
In her current role, Andrews continues to advance the vision of adding trees, now with a focus on school properties.
"We’re planting trees for shade and playground beautification. It's a beautiful effort," she says.
