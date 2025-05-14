Students preserve stories of Vietnam War survivors

Reception for GR Stories allowed folks to dive into Vietnamese cuisine. Tommy Allen

East Kentwood teacher Le Tran catches up with guests at the GR Stories reception. Tommy Allen

East Kentwood High School and 2023's National History Teacher of the Year, Matthew Vriesman Tommy Allen

Cuong Luong performs at the GR Stories: This is our home now, 50 years of building community after Saigon. Tommy Allen

Students from East Kentwood High School’s Asian Student Union performed at the GR Stories event in May, in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Tommy Allen

Tommy Allen

Tommy Allen Tony Baker

